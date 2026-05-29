Full House Alum Jodie Sweetin Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Her Husband
Jodie Sweetin had exciting relationship news in July 2022 when she married Mescal Wasilewski. It was an intimate ceremony that featured "Full House" alums John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure on the guest list. Earlier in the year, Sweetin announced her and Wasilewski's engagement, which came just before the actor turned 40. "I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," Sweetin wrote in the caption of her January 2022 Instagram post. "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40," she added. Her fiance, however, had passed that milestone over a decade earlier, as the Hallmark star has an uncomfortable age gap with her hubby, who is 11 years older.
Despite their age difference, the "Hollywood Darlings" star believed that the fourth time was the charm. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn't be more grateful," Sweetin told People in July 2022 after the pair were married. "He's really the best teammate I could ask for," she said, adding that Wasilewski was a great step-dad to her two daughters from previous relationships.
A year later, the pair was still going strong and blissfully celebrated their first wedding anniversary by gushing over one another in separate Instagram posts. "I didn't know it was possible to love you more. But then, i wake up a new day and it happened again," Sweetin wrote alongside a trio of pics with her husband. Their age discrepancy was noticeable, especially in the candid snap above that was taken while the two were out on a hike. As mentioned, Sweetin had said "I do" multiple times before, but she later explained why her marriage to Wasilewski was the last time she would get married.
Jodie Sweetin opened up about her drama-filled past
When Pascal Wasilewski proposed, it was the fifth engagement for Jodie Sweetin, who had walked down the aisle three times before tying the knot with her husband. While coming up on her third wedding anniversary, the "Fuller House" actor discussed the drama that infiltrated her previous marriages. "My husband, Mescal, now, this is it. I'm too old for this s***," Sweetin jokingly said on the "Barely Famous" podcast in June 2025 when asked about being married for a fourth time. "I mean, it was three divorces and very messy," she said. Sweetin expounded on how the previous relationships caused her to reflect on past mistakes and prioritize self-growth. "And it's been messy sometimes. It hasn't been pretty, but I've done a lot of work. I've done a lot of digging," Sweetin added.
After accepting Wasilewski's marriage proposal, "The Jane Mysteries" star explained how her new beau differed from previous husbands. "I have never been with someone who has accepted me so 100 percent completely as I am," she told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, a month after Wasilewski proposed. In fact, Sweetin's then-fiance was more comfortable staying out of the limelight and acting as a cheerleader of sorts. "You do your dream and I will just be back here being your biggest fan," Sweetin recalled him telling her.
An important theme throughout Sweetin's relationship with Wasilewski seems to be acceptance. When making their romance Instagram official in February 2018, she wrote, "Find someone who you can share this kind of love with ... Who doesn't judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together."