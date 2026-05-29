Full House Alum Jodie Sweetin Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Her Husband

Jodie Sweetin had exciting relationship news in July 2022 when she married Mescal Wasilewski. It was an intimate ceremony that featured "Full House" alums John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure on the guest list. Earlier in the year, Sweetin announced her and Wasilewski's engagement, which came just before the actor turned 40. "I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person," Sweetin wrote in the caption of her January 2022 Instagram post. "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40," she added. Her fiance, however, had passed that milestone over a decade earlier, as the Hallmark star has an uncomfortable age gap with her hubby, who is 11 years older.

Despite their age difference, the "Hollywood Darlings" star believed that the fourth time was the charm. "I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me. And I couldn't be more grateful," Sweetin told People in July 2022 after the pair were married. "He's really the best teammate I could ask for," she said, adding that Wasilewski was a great step-dad to her two daughters from previous relationships.

A year later, the pair was still going strong and blissfully celebrated their first wedding anniversary by gushing over one another in separate Instagram posts. "I didn't know it was possible to love you more. But then, i wake up a new day and it happened again," Sweetin wrote alongside a trio of pics with her husband. Their age discrepancy was noticeable, especially in the candid snap above that was taken while the two were out on a hike. As mentioned, Sweetin had said "I do" multiple times before, but she later explained why her marriage to Wasilewski was the last time she would get married.