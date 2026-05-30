Sam Elliott's Wife Had Several Marriages Before They Wed

Sam Elliott's enduring marriage to Katharine Ross offers hope that relationships can work long-term, even in Hollywood. But Ross, a retired actor best known for "The Graduate" and "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," nearly became the rule rather than the exception before meeting the "Landman" star in 1978. Having tied the knot in 1984, Elliott and Ross' marriage may be going strong for more than four decades, but that was actually Ross' fifth time saying "I do."

Ross' first marriage was to Joel Fabiani, a fellow aspiring actor whom she met at Santa Rosa Junior College. They wed in 1960, but the marriage ended after just two years in 1962, before she made it big. It didn't take her long to move on, marrying John Marion in 1964. Her second marriage followed a similar path, ending three years later in 1967. That was the year "The Graduate" came out, and her career exploded. While working on "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," Ross met cinematographer Conrad Hall, who was her third husband for four years between 1969 and 1973.

Ross' fourth marriage came just a year later and lasted five years. She met Tom Lisi while filming "The Stepford Wives" and tied the knot in 1974, ending the marriage in 1979. By then, she had already met Elliott, who, unlike herself, had never been married before. This time, she took things slowly. The two were in a relationship for several years before finally tying the knot. It took her some trial and error, but Ross found her one — and so did Elliott.