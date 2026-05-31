'Ditched': Hugh Jackman's Inner Circle Reportedly Shrank Drastically Post-Divorce

It seems that the inevitable midlife crisis that follows divorce like the plague hit Hugh Jackman hard when he separated from his ex-wife Deborra Lee-Furness. The triple-threat Australian star had been with Furness for 27 years, a relationship bound to leave some sort of dent emotionally. Jackman's midlife crisis started brewing with odd Instagram posts, perhaps as a desperate cry for attention. Along with this, Jackman was seen hanging out with his "Wolverine & Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds at a football game, looking solemn as Blake Lively and Taylor Swift cheered on her fiance, Travis Kelce.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, this isn't Jackman's usual friend group. "He doesn't seem to have the time for his old crowd and they feel they've been ditched right along with Deb. ... They try to make plans with him but he's never got the time — except he always has time for people like Ryan Reynolds. It's insulting!" the insider said. Hanging out with Reynolds outside of work hours is certainly an insult when you could be spending time with your usual crowd in your time of need. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, licensed counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, CEO and Founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, says that this isn't uncommon behavior when it comes to managing a divorce.

"Depending on the specific situation leading to divorce, a person may want to distance themselves from their former partner," Wijkstrom explains. "That can include putting distance between themselves and mutual friends they fear may still be allied with a former spouse. This can strain friendships because the acquaintance will likely sense the distance but lack the context to understand why you are no longer reaching out or accepting invitations."