'Ditched': Hugh Jackman's Inner Circle Reportedly Shrank Drastically Post-Divorce
It seems that the inevitable midlife crisis that follows divorce like the plague hit Hugh Jackman hard when he separated from his ex-wife Deborra Lee-Furness. The triple-threat Australian star had been with Furness for 27 years, a relationship bound to leave some sort of dent emotionally. Jackman's midlife crisis started brewing with odd Instagram posts, perhaps as a desperate cry for attention. Along with this, Jackman was seen hanging out with his "Wolverine & Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds at a football game, looking solemn as Blake Lively and Taylor Swift cheered on her fiance, Travis Kelce.
According to a source who spoke to In Touch, this isn't Jackman's usual friend group. "He doesn't seem to have the time for his old crowd and they feel they've been ditched right along with Deb. ... They try to make plans with him but he's never got the time — except he always has time for people like Ryan Reynolds. It's insulting!" the insider said. Hanging out with Reynolds outside of work hours is certainly an insult when you could be spending time with your usual crowd in your time of need. However, speaking exclusively to Nicki Swift, licensed counselor Stephanie Wijkstrom, CEO and Founder of the Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh, says that this isn't uncommon behavior when it comes to managing a divorce.
"Depending on the specific situation leading to divorce, a person may want to distance themselves from their former partner," Wijkstrom explains. "That can include putting distance between themselves and mutual friends they fear may still be allied with a former spouse. This can strain friendships because the acquaintance will likely sense the distance but lack the context to understand why you are no longer reaching out or accepting invitations."
What led to the end of Hugh and Deb could explain why he's pushing close friends away
News of Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness' separation came as a shock to many, as they were seen as one of Hollywood's rare displays of commitment. Unfortunately, good things come to an end, even if you are the Greatest Showman. Despite post-divorce behavior that the In Touch insider described as "odd and erratic," Jackman seemed to get it together after announcing his new relationship with Broadway star and dear friend Sutton Foster. Affair rumors about Jackman and Foster had been garnering attention for a while prior to the couple's official debut, but it was Furness who all but confirmed it. In a statement made to the Daily Mail, she said, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."
Regardless of how exactly Jackman and Furness eventually came to an end, divorce will always be difficult, especially when you've been involved with someone for so long. While finding solace in friendships can help, those relationships can also prove to be equally challenging. An insider told In Touch of Jackman, "Friends can't help worrying he's not doing as well as he's letting on!" At the same time, it appears that they also feel abandoned. Stephanie Wijkstrom says that the best way to deal with this is through open communication. "Talk with your friends about what you are feeling emotionally," she advises. "Let them know the quiet is not about them but more about what you are going through so that they can lean in and check on you as well as not take it personally."