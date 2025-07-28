Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Reportedly Got A Hefty Payday From Their Nasty Divorce

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, walked away from their divorce with a hefty payday. According to the Daily Mail, Jackman and Furness finally finalized their divorce after a two-year separation, and Furness got a pretty sweet deal in the end. Although the outlet didn't specify just how much of Jackman's $120 million fortune that Furness was able to walk away with, it's been said that she was happy with how things turned out. "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment," shared a source with the outlet. "There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved."

Although Furness' May 2025 statement about betrayal, which fans believe was alluding to Jackman's age-gap romance with actor Sutton Foster that supposedly kicked off during their marriage, suggested that the estranged spouses were going to have a long, emotionally volatile divorce, things supposedly went smoothly behind the scenes. However, it took some work to get there. In September 2023, Us Weekly reported that the former spouses, who'd just announced their separation, were going through a prickly patch. "Their lives were so interwoven, so it's an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances," shared a source. "The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They're determined to [do this] as amicably as possible."

With the divorce behind her, Furness is reportedly looking forward to the future, but does that mean she's ready to date again?