Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Reportedly Got A Hefty Payday From Their Nasty Divorce
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, walked away from their divorce with a hefty payday. According to the Daily Mail, Jackman and Furness finally finalized their divorce after a two-year separation, and Furness got a pretty sweet deal in the end. Although the outlet didn't specify just how much of Jackman's $120 million fortune that Furness was able to walk away with, it's been said that she was happy with how things turned out. "A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment," shared a source with the outlet. "There was some back and forth regarding this financial agreement but, in the end, she got what she believed she deserved."
Although Furness' May 2025 statement about betrayal, which fans believe was alluding to Jackman's age-gap romance with actor Sutton Foster that supposedly kicked off during their marriage, suggested that the estranged spouses were going to have a long, emotionally volatile divorce, things supposedly went smoothly behind the scenes. However, it took some work to get there. In September 2023, Us Weekly reported that the former spouses, who'd just announced their separation, were going through a prickly patch. "Their lives were so interwoven, so it's an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances," shared a source. "The [divorce] filing will be formalized in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They're determined to [do this] as amicably as possible."
With the divorce behind her, Furness is reportedly looking forward to the future, but does that mean she's ready to date again?
Deborra-Lee Furness is ready to find love again
Now that the rise and fall of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' love story is complete, both parties are seeking love on new terms. Jackman is already in a public relationship with actor Sutton Foster, and now that their divorce has been finalized, it seems that it's Furness' turn to find a new suitor. According to Women's Day Magazine, she's open to what she may find. "Deb is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward," shared a source with the outlet (via Daily Mail). "She's got an incredible support system that's been there every step of the way, helping her to pick up the pieces of her life. They are encouraging her to start dating again." Unfortunately, though Furness has received interest from her dating pool, she hasn't found the perfect suitor ... yet.
In the meantime, Furness has plenty of other things to fill her time. In addition to spending her hefty divorce settlement, the former actor is reportedly in the middle of writing a juicy divorce memoir about Jackman's shady side. According to a source who spoke with Women's Day Magazine in June 2025, "Deb's been desperate to have her side of the story out there." They continued, "She's been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce. As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal." Of course, this piece was published before the divorce settlement, so it's possible that some sort of non-disparaging agreement was included in the final legal language to prevent either party from bashing the other.