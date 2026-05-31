Before & After Pics Of Uma Thurman's Gorgeous Evolution Since Her '90s Breakthrough

Uma Thurman has been stunning since she first became a major star in the '90s, and it's safe to say nothing has changed. Far from it, before and after pics of the star had us wondering if we were really looking at snaps taken three decades apart.

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Okay, so it wouldn't be completely accurate to say Thurman looks exactly the same today as she did in 1993. Some of her features appear less rounded now that she's older, which is par for the course for everyone as they age. Granted, the specific shades of makeup used for her "Dexter: Resurrection" character (pictured above right) could also have played a role there. There's also a chance that if her brows and lips were clad in darker shades as they had been when she attended the Cannes Film Festival in 1993 (above left), she'd look even more like her younger self. After all, different makeup has contributed to Thurman looking almost unrecognizable on the red carpet in the past (we'll get into that in a sec).

Either way, there's no denying that even with those subtle differences, Thurman looks spectacular (and TBH, we may be using her as our new poster child for the phrase, "Aging like fine wine.") What's more, she still exudes the same fun energy she's always had. As she alluded to in a 2026 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," that's because she's still the same person she's always been, and she's not trying to change that. "I'm a really curious person, I'm always interested in new things, and that hasn't changed a bit. I think I'm just naturally immature," she joked. Well, whatever she's doing, it's working!