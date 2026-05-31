Before & After Pics Of Uma Thurman's Gorgeous Evolution Since Her '90s Breakthrough
Uma Thurman has been stunning since she first became a major star in the '90s, and it's safe to say nothing has changed. Far from it, before and after pics of the star had us wondering if we were really looking at snaps taken three decades apart.
Okay, so it wouldn't be completely accurate to say Thurman looks exactly the same today as she did in 1993. Some of her features appear less rounded now that she's older, which is par for the course for everyone as they age. Granted, the specific shades of makeup used for her "Dexter: Resurrection" character (pictured above right) could also have played a role there. There's also a chance that if her brows and lips were clad in darker shades as they had been when she attended the Cannes Film Festival in 1993 (above left), she'd look even more like her younger self. After all, different makeup has contributed to Thurman looking almost unrecognizable on the red carpet in the past (we'll get into that in a sec).
Either way, there's no denying that even with those subtle differences, Thurman looks spectacular (and TBH, we may be using her as our new poster child for the phrase, "Aging like fine wine.") What's more, she still exudes the same fun energy she's always had. As she alluded to in a 2026 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," that's because she's still the same person she's always been, and she's not trying to change that. "I'm a really curious person, I'm always interested in new things, and that hasn't changed a bit. I think I'm just naturally immature," she joked. Well, whatever she's doing, it's working!
Uma Thurman has been accused of tweaking her look
Uma Thurman isn't a star one would typically associate with plastic surgery rumors. After all, anything she has had done would have to be super subtle, particularly because her look is so distinctive. Seriously, many celebs have lookalikes, but other than her daughter Maya Hawke, who shares some of her features, Thurman is pretty singular. All that said, some may recall that in 2015, she became the subject of plastic surgery rumors. In fact, one insider speaking to the Daily Mail went as far as saying they believed whatever had been done was "too overdone." Yikes. Our take? It didn't look like she'd had anything done, so much as the fact that she seemed to have skipped mascara, eyeliner, and a brow pencil, opting instead to keep the focus on her dramatic lip.
For what it's worth, Thurman wasn't particularly bothered by the chatter. In fact, when she was asked about it on "Today," she shrugged, "I guess nobody liked my makeup, you know?" She went on to add, "I've been doing this for years and years and years, and people say things nice, and they say things mean, and it's just like, whatever." Talk about an unbothered queen.
Of course, not everything said about Thurman has been quite so negative. In a 2026 red carpet chat with Page Six, she was asked about the fact that it looked as though she was aging backwards. "That's a really funny question. I wish it were true," she quipped, before adding that she did what she could. Thurman also joked that the question was making her blush, chiming, "If I didn't have makeup on, you'd see my cheeks are red." Somehow, we don't doubt she'd pull that off, too.