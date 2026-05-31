SNL Legend Laraine Newman Stays Under The Radar But Is Still A Mainstay In Hollywood
Laraine Newman is a part of the original 1975 class of "Saturday Night Live," alongside Jane Curtain, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Dan Akroyd, and Jim Belushi. She played a variety of bizarre characters during her five years on the show, but her most popular was Connie Conehead. However, she would have never gotten the role if not for being a founding member of The Groundlings — a comedy troupe that series creator, Lorne Michaels, was fond of. "The second time he came, because he was casting SNL again, I did not know he was there," she shared with People in April 2026. "So I did not go through that harrowing experience that everybody describes. I feel kind of guilty about admitting that."
Newman shouldn't feel too guilty, however, because her "Saturday Night Live" roots have served her well. In 1991, she starred in "Coneheads," a film only made possible by the "SNL" sketch she helped popularize. Her other notable projects include the '90s staples "Jingle All The Way," "Problem Child 2," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." In her memoir, "May You Live In Interesting Times," Newman described her career as "modest but steady and extremely fulfilling," and something that's made her great money (via NPR). According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth about $3 million, so we'd say that she's correct in that assessment.
And while Newman isn't quite as visible today as she once was, she's still become a Hollywood mainstay. Here's what she's doing today.
Laraine Newman does a lot of voice work
Although Laraine Newman does show her face onscreen now and again, she has also carved out a successful niche as a voice actor. It's allowed her to escape the fate of the "SNL" cast members who have disappeared from Hollywood.
Over the years, Newman has leant her voice to a wide range of animated projects, including "Barbie Mysteries," "The Sheep Detectives," "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," "Up," and "Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness." In 2025, she starred in "The Sisters Grimm," an animated fantasy show inspired by the work of The Brothers Grimm. "It takes stories that we've known our whole lives —iconic Grimm fairytales — and turns them into something completely different," Newman shared of the project with Sportskeeda. "Funny, scary, exciting, action."
Most importantly, Newman hasn't let time steal her zest for life. "Yeah, none of us are that age in our heads, which proves youth really is wasted on the young," she shared with the Las Vegas Review Journal in October 2025. "No one laments being 20! So why lament being 73? ... I think more than ever the perspective on aging has changed. Just because you have this chronological age doesn't mean you feel like that when you wake up in the morning." She continued, "She I'm still totally immature, and I love that about myself!"