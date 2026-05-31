SNL Legend Laraine Newman Stays Under The Radar But Is Still A Mainstay In Hollywood

Laraine Newman is a part of the original 1975 class of "Saturday Night Live," alongside Jane Curtain, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Gilda Radner, Dan Akroyd, and Jim Belushi. She played a variety of bizarre characters during her five years on the show, but her most popular was Connie Conehead. However, she would have never gotten the role if not for being a founding member of The Groundlings — a comedy troupe that series creator, Lorne Michaels, was fond of. "The second time he came, because he was casting SNL again, I did not know he was there," she shared with People in April 2026. "So I did not go through that harrowing experience that everybody describes. I feel kind of guilty about admitting that."

Newman shouldn't feel too guilty, however, because her "Saturday Night Live" roots have served her well. In 1991, she starred in "Coneheads," a film only made possible by the "SNL" sketch she helped popularize. Her other notable projects include the '90s staples "Jingle All The Way," "Problem Child 2," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." In her memoir, "May You Live In Interesting Times," Newman described her career as "modest but steady and extremely fulfilling," and something that's made her great money (via NPR). According to Celebrity Net Worth, she's worth about $3 million, so we'd say that she's correct in that assessment.

And while Newman isn't quite as visible today as she once was, she's still become a Hollywood mainstay. Here's what she's doing today.