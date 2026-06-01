Green Acres Star Eva Gabor's Hidden Scars: What The Cameras Never Saw

Eva Gabor was the beloved star of "Green Acres" and has a special place in Disney lovers' hearts after having voiced the likes of Duchess in "The Aristocats" and Miss Bianca in "The Rescuers," but she certainly didn't have the easiest start. Despite growing up in a wealthy family, Eva's mother was notoriously tough on Eva and her famous sisters, Magda Gabor and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Fans of the Gabor sisters may be aware that it was their mother who instilled in them the desire for fame. That's because Jolie Gabor had had big dreams of becoming an actor herself. Unfortunately, the time and circumstances in which she was raised didn't exactly allow for Jolie to follow through with that desire. According to Peter H. Brown's "Such Devoted Sisters: Those Fabulous Gabors," she'd even been devastated when she learned she was pregnant with the eldest of her children, Magda. Two more daughters later, Jolie was too late to follow her ambitions, but found a solution. In "Such Devoted Sisters," Brown quoted her as saying, "I looked at my beautiful young daughters and decided, for good or bad, to live through them. They would be everything I had wanted to be but could not."

Unfortunately, that didn't always make for an easy childhood experience, and "Such Devoted Sisters" begins with Eva gasping for breath after she and her sisters were thrown from a boat by their mother. The same scene was also documented in Darwin Porter's "Those Glamorous Gabors: Bombshells from Budapest." In that retelling, Jolie was quoted as having told Eva and her sisters, "Somehow you didn't drown. You've just learned one of life's most important lessons: How to survive." That may be so, but it's certainly a child-raising tactic that would be frowned upon today.