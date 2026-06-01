Why '70s Icon Pam Grier Never Married Or Had Kids (Despite Her Many A-List Romances)

The following includes references to suicide and substance use.

Pam Grier counts the likes of NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Richard Pryor, and Freddie Prinze as past loves, but the star notably never married, nor did she have children. However, the actor has said that despite once wanting those things, she believes she didn't settle down for a reason.

Grier's dating history is star-studded to say the least, and she certainly did come close to marriage a few times. Notably, Abdul-Jabbar told her on a number of occasions that he wanted to marry her in the late 1960s and early '70s. However, he wasn't just asking her to commit to him, but also his new religion, Islam. So committed was he to his new faith that Grier called him and Islam "one and the same" in her memoir, "Foxy: My Life in Three Acts." Ultimately, she described all the back and forth as a "roller coaster," and shared that despite loving each other, they couldn't get past their different beliefs. The relationship finally ended when Abdul-Jabbar gave Grier an ultimatum to commit to him and converting, or that he'd marry someone else the very same day. He went ahead with that marriage, and Grier wrote, "I was shattered by the breakup, although I must have known it was inevitable." Even so, she added that for a while she stopped reading magazines like Jet and Ebony, which regularly covered her ex.

Grier came close to marriage again in the late '90s thanks to her engagement to music exec Kevin Evans. Speaking to Jet in 1998, she gushed that they were hoping to become parents, while Evans revealed that she was close with his children from a previous marriage. However, Grier and Evans never married, with Grier writing in "Foxy" that her fiance (whom she called "Caleb" in the book) became obsessed with fame and money after her career resurgence.