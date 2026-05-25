We Finally Know Why Rumer Willis And Her Baby's Father Called It Quits
Less than two years after announcing their relationship, Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas split in August 2024. Relationships don't often end for a single reason but Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' eldest daughter knew exactly when it was over for her. It was during the June 2024 wedding of her friend, Maeve Reilly. As Rumer watched Reilly and her now-husband, Zach Quittman, exchange vows, she saw what type of relationship she wanted to have — and it didn't reflect the one she was in.
"I just realized that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in," Rumer told Reilly on her podcast, "The Insider Edit," in May 2026. The epiphany happened just a little over a year after Rumer and Thomas welcomed their daughter, Louetta, in April 2023. "I was just watching you guys, just weeping, holding my child, and I just thought, you know what? I need to have more value for myself," she told Reilly.
It was an important moment because, even though she had already fallen out of love, Rumer almost stayed with her baby's father for her daughter's sake. Ultimately, Rumer concluded no one would benefit from her staying in a relationship that no longer served her. "I think it's important to model for our children that we're not going to sacrifice ourselves in service of creating a picture," she said on the "Glamour & Grit Podcast" in October 2024. Rumer believes that by doing what was best for her, she did what was best for her daughter.
Rumer Willis continues to co-parent with Derek Richard Thomas
Deciding to end her relationship with Derek Richard Thomas wasn't easy, but Rumer Willis had a beautiful example to draw from. When Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced in 2000, they continued to come together for their daughters, so Rumer knew the end of a relationship didn't have to mean the end of a family. "They created such a beautiful foundation of prioritizing my sisters and I," Rumer said on "Loose Women" in 2025.
With that strong example in her own life, she set out to do the same for Louetta. "Derek's my best friend, and that has not changed," she told People in 2024. Rumer and Thomas also benefit from the arrangement, as they didn't have to give up each other completely just because the romantic portion of their relationship ended. "We have found an amazing way to keep our friendship and our loving co-parenting relationship," she explained. But that doesn't mean it's perfect.
When sickness hits or things get hard in any other way, Rumer has no one to share the burden with. "There is a particular kind of weight to doing this as a single mother, with your people far away. No one to tap in," she captioned a Mother's Day Instagram post in May 2026. As tough as it is to raise a child on her own, Rumer wouldn't have it any other way. "You find that you can do it anyway, because she is yours and you are hers, and that is the beginning and the end of it," she wrote.