We Finally Know Why Rumer Willis And Her Baby's Father Called It Quits

Less than two years after announcing their relationship, Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas split in August 2024. Relationships don't often end for a single reason but Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' eldest daughter knew exactly when it was over for her. It was during the June 2024 wedding of her friend, Maeve Reilly. As Rumer watched Reilly and her now-husband, Zach Quittman, exchange vows, she saw what type of relationship she wanted to have — and it didn't reflect the one she was in.

"I just realized that the situation I was in was never going to look like that, no matter how much effort I put in," Rumer told Reilly on her podcast, "The Insider Edit," in May 2026. The epiphany happened just a little over a year after Rumer and Thomas welcomed their daughter, Louetta, in April 2023. "I was just watching you guys, just weeping, holding my child, and I just thought, you know what? I need to have more value for myself," she told Reilly.

It was an important moment because, even though she had already fallen out of love, Rumer almost stayed with her baby's father for her daughter's sake. Ultimately, Rumer concluded no one would benefit from her staying in a relationship that no longer served her. "I think it's important to model for our children that we're not going to sacrifice ourselves in service of creating a picture," she said on the "Glamour & Grit Podcast" in October 2024. Rumer believes that by doing what was best for her, she did what was best for her daughter.