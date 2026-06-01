Sally Field's Three Sons Have Seriously Transformed

Peter Craig may be the son of Hollywood royalty. But he didn't always experience the Hollywood life while growing up. In fact, thanks to the hippie ethos of his father Steven Craig — who divorced Sally Field when Peter was roughly six years old — the future novelist spent much of his childhood on a commune.

"The bulk of the time I lived with him, when she'd be working a lot, was just a real wild time in his life," Peter Craig told the Los Angeles Times about his and younger sibling Eli Craig's slightly chaotic experiences with their father. "We'd be barefoot and covered with mud, and every now and then my mom would send a car over to pick us up, and all the kids would come running over to it and look at it like the apes at the beginning of '2001.' They'd paw this limousine that drove up. My brother and I would be mortified because we knew we were going to be beaten up."

Even from a young age, Craig recognized the disparity between his parents' surroundings. "The class dynamic in my family was so crazy, between one place where nobody had any money and they were anti-materialistic, and then a limo coming over to pick us up," he recalled. In his teen years, the screenwriter attended Palisades High School, before quitting his education altogether at age 16.