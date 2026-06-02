Is Hallmark Star Jessy Schram Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband

Actor Jessy Schram has a face that's hard to forget and a talent for acting, and she's made a name for herself as a frequent star of Hallmark films. To add to that, she's also a main cast member of the hit medical drama, "Chicago Med." Other fans might recognize her from projects like "Once Upon a Time," "Falling Skies," "Mad Men," or a number of other shows and films.

But with such great acting skills, fans of Schram can easily get so caught up in her performances on screen that they forget that she's not really her characters. Alongside her extensive experience in front of the camera, she also has a thriving personal life. The characters she plays might have a variety of romantic partners, but Schram has been with her current partner for a long time, and the two tied the knot in 2023.

The "Chicago Med" star's real-life love is photographer Sterling Taylor, whom she reportedly met through a mutual friend. They got engaged in late 2021, with Schram showing off her ring in front of the Northern Lights on Instagram after the proposal. The couple has gone on many adventures around the world over the years, and Schram has never been shy about showing off their adorable love.