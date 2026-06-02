Is Hallmark Star Jessy Schram Married? Meet Her Real-Life Husband
Actor Jessy Schram has a face that's hard to forget and a talent for acting, and she's made a name for herself as a frequent star of Hallmark films. To add to that, she's also a main cast member of the hit medical drama, "Chicago Med." Other fans might recognize her from projects like "Once Upon a Time," "Falling Skies," "Mad Men," or a number of other shows and films.
But with such great acting skills, fans of Schram can easily get so caught up in her performances on screen that they forget that she's not really her characters. Alongside her extensive experience in front of the camera, she also has a thriving personal life. The characters she plays might have a variety of romantic partners, but Schram has been with her current partner for a long time, and the two tied the knot in 2023.
The "Chicago Med" star's real-life love is photographer Sterling Taylor, whom she reportedly met through a mutual friend. They got engaged in late 2021, with Schram showing off her ring in front of the Northern Lights on Instagram after the proposal. The couple has gone on many adventures around the world over the years, and Schram has never been shy about showing off their adorable love.
Jessy married her husband in 2023 in a Chicago antique shop
Jessy Schram and her now-husband, Sterling Taylor, first met in 2017, and it seems like it wasn't long before love sparked between the two. In 2023, the happy couple finally got married in Schram's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. They showed off their unique ceremony in a feature with People after tying the knot in an antique shop that they stumbled upon. Schram remembered finding the venue, which also served as a furniture salvage warehouse. She said, "As we walked around we felt the fun and the energy that it brought. It was quirky and different and still romantic."
Schram looked gorgeous during the nuptials, going with a gown with thin straps and a deep-V neckline that was covered in little embellishments. It also featured a thin white belt, and she wore a short veil with her hair in an updo. Schram explained why she chose the dress, saying, "It feels classic yet still day dreamy. When I tried it on, I felt like the most beautiful version of myself." Meanwhile, Taylor wore a white suit jacket with a black bowtie and black pants. Many of Schram's former and current co-stars attended the event to celebrate the couple.
Since the wedding, Schram and Taylor continue to share occasional peeks at their life together, such as a trip to Paris, France, in 2023 and a gorgeous nature retreat in early 2025. While Schram is busy taking over the screen with her great acting work, Taylor also shows off his photography on Instagram. He has even photographed a few of his wife's co-stars.