Tragic Details About The Cast Of Chicago Med

Actor Torrey DeVitto played Dr. Natalie Manning, an attending physician at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, in "Chicago Med." DeVitto — who was a regular in the first six seasons of the series and had guest appearances in the opening episode of Season 7 and the finale of Season 8 — is one of the very few celebrities who have been open about living with mental health conditions. Entering her 40s, the actor has revealed her struggles with severe anxiety for the majority of her life.

Speaking to Wondermind in 2023, she recalled how the tidiness of her bathroom affected her as a tween and how her sister disturbing its arrangement would give her panic attacks. "Obviously, it wasn't the bathroom. It was just me transferring anxious energy into something that I wasn't able to have control over," she said. DeVitto's anxiety continued to make things more difficult for her up until she turned to meditation in her mid 20s.

Although the actor has figured out multiple ways to deal with her anxiety, the condition isn't something she can completely control. As she put it, "[Mental health is] a mountain that is forever climbable. ... Even for me, it's like, I try, and then I feel myself slip. I'll feel myself get triggered by something I thought I already worked through." Despite her own struggles, DeVitto continues to be vocal about her mental health, raising awareness as much as she can.