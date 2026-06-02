No, It's Not Meghan & Harry: This Oprah Interview Still Splits Public Opinion

These days, the words "bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview" are most regularly associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but nearly three decades prior, she did another jaw-dropping sit-down with Michael Jackson. And, as with the Meghan and Harry interview, Oprah's conversation with Michael had many divided.

Oprah's interview with the king of pop took place in 1993 and covered a range of provocative topics. They included Michael's tragic life as a child star, his difficult relationship with his father, Joe Jackson, and some of the bizarre rumors about him, like that he was trying to stay young by sleeping in an oxygen chamber. Of that particular rumor, Michael became visibly tense, pointing out that it was one of the pieces of equipment from the Michael Jackson Burn Center, which he'd set up for burn victims after he sustained horrific injuries while filming a Pepsi commercial (via MJ Film). Oprah also asked Michael about his skin, prompting him to reveal for the first time that he had vitiligo. The singer became emotional as he spoke about how much it hurt to see rumors that he was bleaching his skin because he didn't want to be Black.

Given just how controversial many of the topics of conversation were, it's not surprising that many had strong feelings about the interview, and Entertainment Weekly even ran a poll on how audiences felt about it. Among the responses were that most people believed what Michael said about his father being abusive, but that those who fell into the 18 to 29-year-old age group didn't believe that vitiligo was the real reason for his lighter skin (via UPI). 30 years later, Redditors looked back on those findings, and it certainly seemed as though there had been some changes in heart.