Celebrities Who Have Been Banned From Talk Shows

Is there any form of television more synergistic than a talk show? The celebrity guests who appear on these shows are typically promoting a new movie, TV role, or other projects, using the show's viewership to get that info across. On the flip side, talk shows need to find guests to fill an hour of television five nights a week.

Viewed in those terms, talk shows are a win-win formula — for the celebs who appear on them, the networks that air them, and the viewers who watch them. Every once in a while, however, a celebrity appears on a talk show and acts so outrageously that they are officially barred from ever appearing on it again. It doesn't happen that often, meaning that these celebs have each earned their own uniquely ignominious place in showbiz history.

From a one-time Oscar nominee now more famous for his unhinged behavior than his acting roles, to an acclaimed director caught pilfering from a beloved A-lister's handbag. This is a rundown of famous faces who have been banned from talk shows.