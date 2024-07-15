6 Times Howard Stern's Feuds With Other Celebs Got Personal

Howard Stern is the quintessential shock jock, so it only makes sense that he has the potential to rub people the wrong way. Granted, many of the celebs he's trash talked over the years have brushed off his remarks. However, there have been a few times where things got a little too personal — and on some occasions, Stern actually ended up apologizing.

That said, he hasn't always been the one to apologize. Take, for example, Stern's short-lived beef with Jon Bon Jovi. While many celebs have made it clear that they can't stand Bon Jovi, the rocker actually got on great with the radio host for many years. Their friendship took a turn in 1988 when Bon Jovi decided to promote his album, "New Jersey," on numerous radio stations except K-Rock where Stern worked at the time. According to UCR, Stern called Bon Jovi while on the air and gave him a piece of his mind. "I teased him for kowtowing to the record execs. I renamed him Jon Bon Phoney," he said. Luckily, the issue was resolved relatively quickly, as a genuinely sorry Bon Jovi offered to babysit Stern's kids and even wash his car as a peace offering.

The Bon Jovi incident was one of the only times where Stern was on the receiving end of an apology. To be honest, we're not shocked. After all, there's no denying Stern has taken things too far on a number of occasions.