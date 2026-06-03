The Rod Stewart Song That Still Leaves Fans Feeling 'Betrayed'

"Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" is one of Rod Stewart's best-known hits, but for some of his fans, that's a travesty. That's because, despite becoming a star for his rock music, "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" was a little too disco-sounding (and yes, some of Stewart's OG fans are still mad about it).

"Rock of Ages" fans will no doubt recall the scene where Wolfgang von Colt's lead singer becomes a pop star ("Double the 'E,' double the 'Z,' double the flavor"), effectively selling out as a rock star for commercial success. That was an accusation leveled at Stewart when he released "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" in the late 1970s, and decades later, some Redditors still feel the same. "DYTIS was weak synthpop dross that heralded the end of Rod Stewart's significant creative songwriting output that shifted him towards self-parody," declared one hater, and woof! Another shared similar sentiments, complaining, "Da Ya is pure synthesizer crap." Others were more upset about the song's title and contents. Wrote one critic, "'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy' is a title that invites — nay, demands — scorn solely on the basis of corny hubris." Hubris, indeed. As for content, another used less floral wording to sum up their thoughts. "The lyrics are just so ... yuck," they said.

And then, there were the disco purists, who thought Stewart's offering hadn't gone far enough. "My initial reaction to Rod's song was that it was self-serving and a cheap attempt at harvesting a genre he had no business in," one complained. Another agreed on that, writing, "Rod Stewart's song feels more like a cash-in than a genuine tribute." Can't win 'em all!