The 1949 Ed Sullivan Interview That Still Holds Fans Captive Decades Later

The following references sexual assault allegations.

Kirk Douglas is one of Hollywood's most recognizable icons, but back in 1949, he was still fairly new in the game. Even so, an appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" (or as it was still known back then, "Toast of the Town") immediately captured viewers' hearts. More than seven decades later, that's still the case.

Douglas' appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" hadn't been scheduled, and the host began by noting that he wasn't a fan of bringing members of the audience on stage. However, he acknowledged of Douglas, who was sitting in the crowd, "He was in the best picture that's come out of Hollywood this year." Cue a super confident Douglas bounding onto the stage and regaling viewers with stories about his early days as an actor. Douglas also joked that he was worried about his mother's reaction to his upcoming film "Champion," because his character was mean. "I'm a little afraid, Ed, of what's going to happen when my mother sees the picture, because she always thought I was an awfully nice fellow until I got to Hollywood. Now she's worried about me!" he joked, prompting laughter from the audience. Douglas also joked about his antics in a stage play in which he'd been cast as "an offstage echo." Understandably, Douglas was a little jealous of the actor who had gotten the lead role, and recalled intentionally botching an echo meant to be a powerful moment.

Like we said, close to 80 years down the line, viewers are still charmed by the interview. In a YouTube comments section, one gushed, "Kirk sure was a good looking charmer who also was a great actor!!" "A truly nice guy in this interview and one of my favorite actors for his energy and charisma," penned another.