'I Should Have Done It Sooner': Jennifer Lopez Is Loving Her Post-Divorce Life
After her most recent short-lived marriage, Jennifer Lopez has taken sly digs at ex-husband Ben Affleck more than once. The "Kiss of the Spider Woman" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in May 2026, where she was asked about her post-divorce love life. "You're single right now," Jimmy Kimmel noted, and Lopez gave an enthusiastic reply. "I should have done it sooner! I've been doing it all wrong!" she exclaimed while laughing. Kimmel had a recommendation for how Lopez could find her next beau, and playfully suggested she should sign up for "The Bachelorette." The "Hustlers" star shot down that idea and explained that she enjoyed being single too much. "Are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now," she told Kimmel. Even though she seemed opposed to the idea of settling down again, Lopez didn't completely rule out the idea of future romance. "I'll meet somebody, somewhere, one day," she said.
In 2025, rumors swirled that Lopez had potentially met her next somebody while filming the rom-com "Office Romance" with co-star Brett Goldstein. Lopez and Goldstein reportedly had terrific chemistry both on and off camera. "They're both professional ... when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it's a flirt fest," an inside source told InTouch in April 2025. Another insider claimed that while Goldstein seemed very into her, Lopez wasn't interested in pursuing him as a proper boyfriend. "She had fun with him ... but it was never going to turn into anything serious for her," the source told InTouch in April 2026.
Jennifer Lopez explains what her ex-husbands lacked
Jennifer Lopez has actually been quite frank about how her past husbands and partners fell short. While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in October 2025, Jennifer Lopez gave the inside story on her four divorces. Howard Stern asked her if she had ever "truly been loved," and the actor didn't mince words, responding, "No." Going into further detail, Jennifer Lopez not-so-subtly confirmed that Ben Affleck was always the problem. "When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said. Her divorce from Affleck drove her to find various therapists to get to the root of why she had been married and divorced so many times. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable," Lopez said of her past partners' ability to give true love. Though she said her past partners were very generous with material things, when it came to love and real intimacy, she said, "they don't have it in them."
It would seem that calling it quits with Affleck was the right decision for Lopez, and she has reportedly been thriving since finalizing her divorce in January 2025. "She's been having the time of her life this summer," a source told People in August 2025. Besides all the self-reflection that Lopez mentioned, the actor-singer also found joy performing throughout her "Up All Night" music tour. "It's been a great focus for her. She's been doing what she really enjoys," the insider added. Given how happy and fulfilled she seems now, perhaps it may actually be a while until we hear that Lopez is set to walk down the aisle again.