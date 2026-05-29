'I Should Have Done It Sooner': Jennifer Lopez Is Loving Her Post-Divorce Life

After her most recent short-lived marriage, Jennifer Lopez has taken sly digs at ex-husband Ben Affleck more than once. The "Kiss of the Spider Woman" star appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in May 2026, where she was asked about her post-divorce love life. "You're single right now," Jimmy Kimmel noted, and Lopez gave an enthusiastic reply. "I should have done it sooner! I've been doing it all wrong!" she exclaimed while laughing. Kimmel had a recommendation for how Lopez could find her next beau, and playfully suggested she should sign up for "The Bachelorette." The "Hustlers" star shot down that idea and explained that she enjoyed being single too much. "Are you crazy? I'm not doing anything to ruin how I feel right now," she told Kimmel. Even though she seemed opposed to the idea of settling down again, Lopez didn't completely rule out the idea of future romance. "I'll meet somebody, somewhere, one day," she said.

In 2025, rumors swirled that Lopez had potentially met her next somebody while filming the rom-com "Office Romance" with co-star Brett Goldstein. Lopez and Goldstein reportedly had terrific chemistry both on and off camera. "They're both professional ... when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it's a flirt fest," an inside source told InTouch in April 2025. Another insider claimed that while Goldstein seemed very into her, Lopez wasn't interested in pursuing him as a proper boyfriend. "She had fun with him ... but it was never going to turn into anything serious for her," the source told InTouch in April 2026.