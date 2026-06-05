Why Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's 'Fallout' Was Just A Myth

Rumor has it that famous besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are now on the outs following the legal saga surrounding Lively's defamation and sexual harassment claims against her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Sources claim their friendship has cooled due to the fallout from the lawsuit, and Lively's snub of Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce was proof they're dunzo. But in May 2026, it started to appear that their rumored rift may be just a myth after Lively shared an Instagram Reel of her boss moment at the Met Gala hours after she agreed to settle her case with Baldoni.

In the clip, which was originally uploaded by Vogue Germany, Lively can be seen making an entrance while flanked by security guards in her stunning pastel gown courtesy of Versace. Notably, the reel was set to a sped-up version of Swift's 2023 song "All of the Girls You Loved Before." She didn't mention Swift anywhere in the clip, however, but rather tagged her personal trainer, Don Saladino, in her caption. "This is why I train ... To be able to move my train," Lively wrote, along with a flexed bicep and laughing face emoji.

Blake Lively shared a video of her at the MET Gala with Taylor Swift's song "All Of The Girls You Loved Before" audio. I believed the rumors that Blake threatened to blackmail Taylor and release text messages. Now I'm wondering if that was all a ruse and they remained friends. pic.twitter.com/6kcEdBJTUo — Joyfullyobserved (@jfully19) May 6, 2026

Fans were perplexed as to why Lively would even share the clip on her page, knowing full well it would cause a commotion. "I believed the rumors that Blake threatened to blackmail Taylor and release text messages," one such user tweeted on X. "Now I'm wondering if that was all a ruse and they remained friends." Someone else suggested, "They are friends," noting that Lively was with some of Swift's other friends at the Met Gala, including Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Lena Dunham. "The manipulation is crazy!" Another added: "After I've read TS 'Cancelled' lyrics, I think they are still friends."