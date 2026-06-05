Why Eagle-Eyed Fans Think Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's 'Fallout' Was Just A Myth
Rumor has it that famous besties Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are now on the outs following the legal saga surrounding Lively's defamation and sexual harassment claims against her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni. Sources claim their friendship has cooled due to the fallout from the lawsuit, and Lively's snub of Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce was proof they're dunzo. But in May 2026, it started to appear that their rumored rift may be just a myth after Lively shared an Instagram Reel of her boss moment at the Met Gala hours after she agreed to settle her case with Baldoni.
In the clip, which was originally uploaded by Vogue Germany, Lively can be seen making an entrance while flanked by security guards in her stunning pastel gown courtesy of Versace. Notably, the reel was set to a sped-up version of Swift's 2023 song "All of the Girls You Loved Before." She didn't mention Swift anywhere in the clip, however, but rather tagged her personal trainer, Don Saladino, in her caption. "This is why I train ... To be able to move my train," Lively wrote, along with a flexed bicep and laughing face emoji.
Blake Lively shared a video of her at the MET Gala with Taylor Swift's song "All Of The Girls You Loved Before" audio.
I believed the rumors that Blake threatened to blackmail Taylor and release text messages. Now I'm wondering if that was all a ruse and they remained friends. pic.twitter.com/6kcEdBJTUo
— Joyfullyobserved (@jfully19) May 6, 2026
Fans were perplexed as to why Lively would even share the clip on her page, knowing full well it would cause a commotion. "I believed the rumors that Blake threatened to blackmail Taylor and release text messages," one such user tweeted on X. "Now I'm wondering if that was all a ruse and they remained friends." Someone else suggested, "They are friends," noting that Lively was with some of Swift's other friends at the Met Gala, including Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, and Lena Dunham. "The manipulation is crazy!" Another added: "After I've read TS 'Cancelled' lyrics, I think they are still friends."
Is Cancelled! about Blake Lively?
Aside from Blake Lively's repost, there have been a lot of discussions about the nature of their friendship after Taylor Swift released her song "Cancelled!" as part of her studio album, "The Life of A Showgirl." Many thought that the track clearly references the "Gossip Girl" alum in the following lyrics: "Did you make a joke only a man could? / Were you just too smug for your own good? / Or bring a tiny violin to a knife fight? / Baby, that all ends tonight."
Specifically, the "tiny violin" remark echoes a line from a text message Swift had sent Lively during her legal war against Justin Baldoni, in which she wrote, "I think this b***h knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin," (via Page Six). As someone on Reddit noted, "I'm pretty sure [Cancelled!] is about Blake anyway. Just because they haven't been seen together in public it doesn't mean they had a falling out." They also suggested that putting out the song was Swift's way of supporting Lively while maintaining her distance from the controversy.
But then again, is it? Another user argued that while "Cancelled!" is obviously inspired by Lively, that doesn't mean they didn't possibly have a falling out later on. "They probably were friends when the song was written in mid to late 2024. It is now early 2026," the user noted. "The only fact we know for sure is Taylor has not been seen with Blake since late 2024." That last part is true: As of this writing, the last time the two were photographed together was in October 2024, when they went out on a double date with Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds in NYC. Unfortunately, unless the pals appear in public together again, it doesn't seem that the speculation surrounding their friendship is going away anytime soon.