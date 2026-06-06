Expert Shares How Martin Short & His Sons Can Face Their Heartbreaking Family Losses Together
Celebrity Martin Short's adopted sons, Oliver Short and Henry Short, have experienced unimaginable tragedy. As young adults, they lost their mother, Nancy Dolman, to ovarian cancer. According to Broadway World, Dolman navigated the disease for three years before succumbing to her illness. Understandably, the loss of Nancy stung the brothers years after her passing. "It's been a tough two years for my children," Martin told The Guardian in 2012. "This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise."
Unfortunately, the brothers faced tragedy again amid the death of their adoptive sister, Katherine Short, who died by suicide in February 2026. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," read a statement from their family's representative (via ABC News). "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world." Katherine was 42 years old at the time.
Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, who exclusively explained how Martin could be there for his sons. For starters, "Martin Short can best support Oliver and Henry by creating a safe, open space where grief is acknowledged rather than avoided," said Dr. Hafeez.
Martin Short shouldn't shy away from grief, says neuropsychologist
The best thing that Martin Short can do for his sons, Henry Short and Oliver Short, is give them room to grieve. "Since all three have experienced these losses together, first Nancy, now Katherine, their mourning is collective, and speaking openly about the people they've loved and lost can be deeply healing," Dr. Sanam Hafeez told Nicki Swift. "Short can initiate honest conversations, share memories, and let his sons know that no emotion is off-limits or inappropriate." She continued, "By modeling emotional vulnerability himself, he teaches his sons that grief is not a sign of weakness but an expression of how profoundly they loved. This will overall make everyone feel better."
Dr. Hafeez also stressed the importance of Martin prioritizing his own well-being. "Short cannot pour from an empty cup, and investing in his own mental and emotional health is not selfish but rather essential to being present for his boys," she explained. This could look like a number of things, from therapy and fellowship with friends to diving into the career he has described as "deeply joyful." Hafeez also cited Martin's quotes about leaning on humor to get through past tragedies, including the death of his wife as well as his own parents. "By modeling healthy coping such as seeking help, staying connected, and finding meaning, he gives his sons a living example of how to survive profound loss with grace and resilience."
Fortunately, the family appears to be leaning on each other. The brothers accompanied Martin to the premiere of his "Marty, Life Is Short" Netflix documentary in May 2026, months after the comedian joined the ranks of celebrities who have lost children far too young.