Expert Shares How Martin Short & His Sons Can Face Their Heartbreaking Family Losses Together

Celebrity Martin Short's adopted sons, Oliver Short and Henry Short, have experienced unimaginable tragedy. As young adults, they lost their mother, Nancy Dolman, to ovarian cancer. According to Broadway World, Dolman navigated the disease for three years before succumbing to her illness. Understandably, the loss of Nancy stung the brothers years after her passing. "It's been a tough two years for my children," Martin told The Guardian in 2012. "This is the thing of life that we live in denial about, that it will ever happen to us or our loved ones, and when it does you gain a little and you suffer a little. There's no big surprise."

Unfortunately, the brothers faced tragedy again amid the death of their adoptive sister, Katherine Short, who died by suicide in February 2026. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," read a statement from their family's representative (via ABC News). "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world." Katherine was 42 years old at the time.

Nicki Swift reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, who exclusively explained how Martin could be there for his sons. For starters, "Martin Short can best support Oliver and Henry by creating a safe, open space where grief is acknowledged rather than avoided," said Dr. Hafeez.