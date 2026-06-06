Vanna White's Daughter Has Had A Stunning Transformation

While pretty much everyone is familiar with Vanna White, the longtime co-host of the beloved game show "Wheel of Fortune," not as many people are up to date with her personal life or those of her kids — the youngest of whom is her daughter, Giovanna "Gigi" Santo Pietro. White has completely transformed over the years while hosting the show. She started the gig in 1982, replacing former co-host Susan Stafford. At the time, White hadn't yet started dating the man who would become her first husband and the father of her children, George Santo Pietro. The former couple first got together in the late 1980s, and they tied the knot in 1990.

They kept their relationship quite private, and according to the Los Angeles Times' reporting at the end of 1990, White and George went incognito as they bought their marriage license in Aspen, Colorado. It wasn't long after this that the couple started trying to have kids. But in 1992, after announcing the exciting news that White was pregnant through a puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune," she had a miscarriage.

Thankfully, White got pregnant with her son, Nicholas "Nikko" Santo Pietro, soon after. He was born in June 1994. Then, in July 1997, the "Wheel of Fortune" host's daughter, Gigi, was born. As Gigi grew up, she blossomed into a creative and unique woman who takes after her mother in some ways, and is completely different in others. Here's a look at her transformation over the years.