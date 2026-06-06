Photos Of The Fascinating Childhoods Of Michael Jackson's 3 Kids

Michael Jackson's life was arguably unlike that of any other modern celebrity. From his earliest days as the child frontman of the Jackson 5 to the height of his solo success during the 1980s with "Thriller," perhaps no star in pop culture history has commanded a spotlight as bright as the King of Pop. His eccentric personality, the abuse allegations that followed him, and his untimely death have only added to the mystique surrounding him.

So, when Jackson welcomed a son named Prince and a daughter called Paris in the late 1990s via his second wife, Debbie Rowe — formerly a nurse at the clinic where the "Smooth Criminal" singer sought treatment for his vitiligo — the press and the public at large were immediately fascinated by them. That interest later extended to Jackson's third child, a son he nicknamed Blanket, and it intensified as the pop icon endeavored to shield his three kids from scrutiny, keeping them insulated from the outside world.

Nevertheless, some images and even video footage of Prince, Paris, and Bigi emerged as the trio navigated their unusual and, at times, tragic lives. With that in mind, here are some of the photos documenting the fascinating lives of MJ's three kids.