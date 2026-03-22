Michael Jackson's Kids Have Lived Really Tragic Lives

This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual assault.

In terms of success as a recording star, Michael Jackson is in a class all his own. The King of Pop produced 13 songs that reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart — with an additional four No. 1s coming by way of his work with The Jackson Five. Even now, decades after his '80s heyday, his music catalog is estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars. And while his musical exploits alone justify his mythic presence in the pop culture zeitgeist, his odd behavior, quirky personality, and the abuse he was alleged to have committed against multiple children made him a tabloid mainstay. All of which amounts to a tragic life story.

The circumstances resulting in the birth of his three children — son Prince Michael Jackson, daughter Paris Jackson, and son Prince Michael "Bigi" Jackson II (formerly known as Blanket) — also loomed large. Growing up with one of the most scrutinized figures in the history of entertainment as their sole caregiver, the Jackson kids were never going to lead normal lives. And despite Michael's best efforts to shield them from the public and the press, they've all been fodder for the gossip column and endured hardships that no parent would want their children to experience.

From their father's very public and premature death under tragic circumstances to custody battles and mental health crises, here are some of the tragic events that marked the Jackson kids' lives.