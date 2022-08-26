How Paris Jackson Completely Turned Her Life Around

This article contains mentions of self-harm, sexual assault, and suicide.

From the very beginning of Paris Jackson's time in the public eye, her life has been overshadowed by tragedy. As Michael Jackson's second child and only daughter, Paris melted hearts when speaking onstage at his 2009 memorial service, becoming the night's most memorable moment. Surrounded by family, including her Auntie Janet, she put on a brave face in front of millions at just 11 years old. Addressing the in-person crowd as well as viewers around the world, she said, "Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say I love him so much."

Unfortunately in the years since, Jackson has continued to face her struggles publicly. She began self-harming shortly after her father's death, and attempted suicide several times throughout her teen years. She also experienced sexual assault at 14 and began using drugs. Jackson opened up about her trauma and struggles to Rolling Stone in 2017, saying, "It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore." Later in the interview, she went on to say, "I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and anxiety without any help."

Thankfully, Jackson is doing much better these days. She released her debut album "Wilted" in 2020, and seems to be channeling that teenage angst into her music. But what was the turning point in her transformation?