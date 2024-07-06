What Happened Between Michael Jackson's Mother And His Youngest Son Blanket?

Of all Michael Jackson's children, Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, now going by "Bigi," is the most reserved. While his older siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson, have made their share of headlines, Bigi has perfected the art of staying out of the spotlight since their father's death in 2009. Most people remember him as the baby Michael famously dangled over a hotel balcony, but beyond that, he's been a mystery. That is, until March 2024, when he shocked everyone by filing an injunction against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Katherine stepped in as one of the kids' legal guardians after the King of Pop's untimely demise. In a 2010 interview with NBC News, she assured that the three were doing well and striving for normalcy. "Kids are doing fabulous. They're doing good and they're straight A students," she shared, adding that Bigi, in particular, seems to be the one who has inherited his father's musical talents. "[Bigi], he loves to sing ... He can carry a tune very well and he has rhythm. And he can dance."

However, in 2017, the then-87-year-old Katherine decided it was time to step down as co-guardian, citing her age as the main reason. "Given her own age and the fact that [Bigi] is now 15 years old, Katherine feels that T.J. is able to assume all necessary responsibilities the guardianship," court documents obtained by ABC News read. Who could have guessed that nearly a decade later, Bigi would be the one dragging his grandmother into court over issues with Michael's estate?