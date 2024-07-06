What Happened Between Michael Jackson's Mother And His Youngest Son Blanket?
Of all Michael Jackson's children, Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, now going by "Bigi," is the most reserved. While his older siblings, Prince and Paris Jackson, have made their share of headlines, Bigi has perfected the art of staying out of the spotlight since their father's death in 2009. Most people remember him as the baby Michael famously dangled over a hotel balcony, but beyond that, he's been a mystery. That is, until March 2024, when he shocked everyone by filing an injunction against his grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
Katherine stepped in as one of the kids' legal guardians after the King of Pop's untimely demise. In a 2010 interview with NBC News, she assured that the three were doing well and striving for normalcy. "Kids are doing fabulous. They're doing good and they're straight A students," she shared, adding that Bigi, in particular, seems to be the one who has inherited his father's musical talents. "[Bigi], he loves to sing ... He can carry a tune very well and he has rhythm. And he can dance."
However, in 2017, the then-87-year-old Katherine decided it was time to step down as co-guardian, citing her age as the main reason. "Given her own age and the fact that [Bigi] is now 15 years old, Katherine feels that T.J. is able to assume all necessary responsibilities the guardianship," court documents obtained by ABC News read. Who could have guessed that nearly a decade later, Bigi would be the one dragging his grandmother into court over issues with Michael's estate?
The two are clashing over Michael's estate
At the heart of Bigi Jackson and Katherine Jackson's legal spat is the sale of Michael Jackson's catalog. In February 2024, Billboard reported that Sony Music Group had snagged half of the late singer's masters catalog, valued at a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion. While the specifics of the deal remain hush-hush, Sony is believed to have shelled out around $600 million.
Katherine wasn't thrilled about this deal and clashed with Michael's estate executors over it, arguing they had no right to authorize the sale. According to documents obtained by People, she believes the catalog could have fetched a more "premium payment." Her objections led to soaring legal fees, which she expects the estate to cover. But Bigi isn't on board with this, thinking that his grandma's efforts are a lost cause and it's unfair for him and his siblings — the true heirs — to bear the burden of what he sees as an uphill battle. "Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal," his attorney said.
Katherine, on the other hand, argues that the estate has plenty of cash to cover the fees, with her legal team stating in the filing, "It seems clear to [Katherine] that the Executors are holding all of the assets in the Estate in order to keep control over them, and to avoid the more liberal distribution requirements of the Trust." The co-executors shot back, pointing out that Katherine has more than enough funds to cover the expenses. "Since Michael's death, the executors have expended for Mrs. Jackson's benefit more than $55 million," they wrote, according to Billboard.
Are Bigi and Katherine not on good terms?
It's anyone's guess whether Bigi and Katherine Jackson feud is personal or strictly business, but according to an insider who has worked for the Jacksons for decades, Katherine wasn't exactly a model guardian for Bigi. Branded as the "forgotten one" in the family, the youngest Jackson reportedly didn't receive much attention or care and was often left to look after himself.
"There's no one to make sure he's even eating right," the insider told Page Six in 2017. "If you call a bowl of cereal or a Snickers bar a meal, then I guess he's OK." They also added that Katherine was too preoccupied with her own children, particularly Janet Jackson, who was going through a divorce at the time, to pay much attention to Bigi. "Katherine went to London to be with Janet and she's been dealing with her own issues, plus she's 86 years old and when she's there it's simply in ... name only," the source divulged.
Despite this, Bigi seems to have done well for himself. In a rare interview with "Good Morning America," he shared his passion for fighting climate change. "That's what he was all about. That's what each of us want to do," he said, "Make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives."