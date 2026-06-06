Why So Many M*A*S*H Cast Members Left The Show
Airing for 11 iconic seasons from 1972 to 1983, "M*A*S*H" achieved unprecedented success. The war dramedy became a household name that still lives on in popular memory over half a century later. While the show featured an ensemble cast comprised of legendary actors, not everyone remained at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Some of the show's most popular characters left Korea in dramatic fashion, whether it was through various discharges or even getting killed off.
Some characters were recast or slowly fizzled out in a more anticlimactic departure. With a long-running show like "M*A*S*H," it is inevitable that cast members will eventually leave or rotate out through the years. This phenomenon occurred in other groundbreaking television series that aired for over a decade, like why George Clooney left his role as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER."
One of the main reasons these shows experience higher than average cast turnover is simply longevity. Popular shows get renewed and continue airing for many years, and some actors cannot commit to remaining as their character from the show's start to finish. Some stars get tired or burnt out of their role and look for greener pastures after achieving fame through the show. In the case of "M*A*S*H," one cast member did not even make it past the pilot episode before being recast. While some of the show's fan-favorite actors chose to leave the sitcom of their own accord, other characters overstayed their welcome when the show ultimately shifted tones from comedy to drama. From grueling film schedules to why McLean Stevenson left his role as Colonel Henry Blake, here are the real reasons why so many "M*A*S*H" cast members departed the series during the height of its popularity.
One actor didn't even make it past the pilot of M*A*S*H
While many actors came and went from the hit series "M*A*S*H," one did not even make it past the first episode. Actor George Morgan appeared in the pilot episode as Father Mulcahy, who did not receive any speaking lines in the episode and was given reaction shots for comedic effect. After this episode, Morgan was replaced by William Christopher, who played the character for the remainder of the show and even later in "AfterMASH," the show's sequel series.
Explaining the decision to suddenly recast the character so early on, "M*A*S*H" creator and executive producer Larry Gelbart revealed that he was looking for an actor who was a more natural fit for the role and shared similar attributes to Father Mulcahy. "For reasons having nothing to with that gentleman's ability, Gene Reynolds and I decided [to] go with Bill Christopher in the role." Gelbart wrote in the alt.tv.mash Usenet group (via MASH4077TV). "George Morgan is a perfectly fine actor. We wanted someone who had a quirkier personality — one we wouldn't have to write into the script."
Another character that was not resonating with the audience was Edward Winter's Colonel Samuel Flagg. He only made occasional appearances before leaving for good in Season 7 because his overembellished character no longer fit the series' dramatic tone shift in later seasons. "As much as I enjoy the Colonel Flagg episodes, they were wise to leave his character on the shelf after Season 7," one Reddit user said. "His bit would have gotten tired and the zany tone wouldn't really mesh with the rest of the show anymore." However, Winter did go on to play the character one more time in an episode of "AfterMASH" and made many television appearances before passing away in March 2001.
Two cast members received an honorable discharge from M*A*S*H
Two popular actors who decided to leave "M*A*S*H" on their own accord ended up receiving honorable discharges on screen. While many remember the fates of Colonel Henry Blake and Trapper John after being discharged and leaving South Korea, not everyone knows the full story behind the real-life departures of the actors who played them.
McLean Stevenson played the 4077th's commanding officer Blake, who was a widely loved character on the show during its first three seasons. Stevenson reportedly grew tired of being part of an ensemble cast and chose to depart the show after its Season 3 finale, "Abyssinia, Henry," where Blake was discharged and his character was shot down and killed on his way home, to the surprise and dismay of fans. "The basic reason was ego," one Reddit user argued. "Henry Blake was a popular character, and McLean mistook the love we had for Blake as love for him as an actor. His ego made him think he would be better off as a star than as part of an ensemble cast."
Stevenson was not the only major character to leave during "Abyssinia, Henry," as another actor soon followed him out the door. Wayne Rogers' Trapper John started out as a main character alongside Alan Alda's Hawkeye Pierce, but he became increasingly sidelined as audiences grew to love Hawkeye, who was given more screentime. Rogers decided to quit after Season 3, which upset the producers so much that they threatened to sue him for his departure. However, Rogers never actually signed his contract and was legally allowed to leave of his own free will. Trapper John was quickly written off at the start of Season 4, receiving a discharge off-screen.
Some actors got bored and tired of their M*A*S*H roles
It is not uncommon for actors to get tired or burnt out on their television roles after many seasons. Grueling television film schedules can monopolize an actor's time and make it hard for them to pursue other projects or enjoy their personal lives. That is why some "M*A*S*H" cast members decided to leave their roles despite their historic success. This was the case for Gary Burghoff, who played the innocent and lovable Corporal Walter "Radar" O'Reilly for eight of the show's 11 seasons.
The real reason Burghoff left his role as Radar on "M*A*S*H" was because he struggled to keep up with the demanding schedule. "We all have our identities outside of work," Burghoff told The Courier-Journal (via MeTV). "If the only identity we have is what we do, then we're in big trouble — especially if we lose a job. Then we don't have an identity anymore." He did later return to the iconic role in "AfterMASH" and as a police officer in "W*A*L*T*E*R."
For Larry Linville, who played the unlikable villain Major Frank Burns, he reportedly chose to leave the show after five seasons because he got tired of his role and did not enjoy playing the controversial character. He also thought the character's over-the-top hostility did not fit the show's dramatic tone shift. "Frank's departure was perfectly timed — I loved him, I loved to hate him, but a good artist knows when a character is just not hitting as well as they did and when to just let them go AWOL," one Reddit user said. "In season 5, it was clear he didn't have much to add to the show, and Larry Linville was right to want to leave," another user added.