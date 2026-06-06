Why So Many M*A*S*H Cast Members Left The Show

Airing for 11 iconic seasons from 1972 to 1983, "M*A*S*H" achieved unprecedented success. The war dramedy became a household name that still lives on in popular memory over half a century later. While the show featured an ensemble cast comprised of legendary actors, not everyone remained at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Some of the show's most popular characters left Korea in dramatic fashion, whether it was through various discharges or even getting killed off.

Some characters were recast or slowly fizzled out in a more anticlimactic departure. With a long-running show like "M*A*S*H," it is inevitable that cast members will eventually leave or rotate out through the years. This phenomenon occurred in other groundbreaking television series that aired for over a decade, like why George Clooney left his role as Dr. Doug Ross on "ER."

One of the main reasons these shows experience higher than average cast turnover is simply longevity. Popular shows get renewed and continue airing for many years, and some actors cannot commit to remaining as their character from the show's start to finish. Some stars get tired or burnt out of their role and look for greener pastures after achieving fame through the show. In the case of "M*A*S*H," one cast member did not even make it past the pilot episode before being recast. While some of the show's fan-favorite actors chose to leave the sitcom of their own accord, other characters overstayed their welcome when the show ultimately shifted tones from comedy to drama. From grueling film schedules to why McLean Stevenson left his role as Colonel Henry Blake, here are the real reasons why so many "M*A*S*H" cast members departed the series during the height of its popularity.