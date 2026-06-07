9 Old Met Gala Outfits That Would've Looked So Out Of Place In 2026
Everyone who has any interest in fashion knows about the Met Gala. The high-profile event takes place in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, and everyone who's anyone is invited to attend. The event celebrates and supports the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit at the museum. It has also become quite a fashion spectacle over the years, but celebrities haven't always lived up to the extravagant expectations that are now placed on them.
Former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has chaired or co-chaired the glamorous event since the mid-'90s, and she's arguably the face of the Met Gala. Each year, there's a new theme for both the fashion exhibit and the event, and guests are expected to tailor their outfits to fit the theme. Whether or not they succeed, that's up for debate. In 2026, the theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art." While the theme was truly up to each person's interpretation, there were some Met Gala outfits that were plain and simple fashion flops.
On May 4, 2026, as the celebrities walked the red carpet, casual critics online shared their opinions about whether or not their looks were on-theme. But what about older Met Gala looks? There are definitely some memorable and not-so-memorable outfits from past Met Galas that would have stuck out like a sore thumb at the 2026 event.
Selena Gomez's toned-down 2016 look would have been a major fail
In 2016, the Met Gala exhibition was called "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." The exhibition explored the range of how fashion is made, such as haute couture, which is usually handmade and custom-fitted, and prêt-à-porter, or ready-to-wear clothing.
It seems that some celebrities struggled to understand the theme and dress code, which was "Tech White Tie." Selena Gomez's simple look, which consisted of a dress with a black leather bralette on top, was arguably a miss then, and it certainly wouldn't have impressed anyone at the 2026 Met Gala.
Hugh Jackman is never one to take a risk at the Met Gala
During most Met Galas, fans have low expectations for the male guests to be on-theme. Many use the formal aspect of the event as an excuse to wear a simple suit or tuxedo, and that's the case with actor Hugh Jackman.
In 2024, the exhibit was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the red carpet dress code "The Garden of Time." It's safe to say that Jackman wasn't focused on the theme with his low-effort look. The outfit would fit even less in 2026, and the ensemble he actually wore for his Met Gala debut with Sutton Foster wasn't much better.
Serena Williams' 2017 look was only one step up from a prom dress
Serena Williams was one of the co-chairs at the 2019 Met Gala, and she's been to the event many times before. But not every outfit was a win. In 2017, the theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons Art of the In-Between," inspired by the extravagant work of designer Rei Kawakubo.
Williams wore a green halter dress with a long train to the star-studded event. Sure, she looked great, but the gown felt like it was only one step up from a prom dress. It certainly would not have stood out at all at the 2026 gala, and it also felt entirely disconnected from the 2017 dress code: "Avant-garde Black Tie."
Kim Kardashian's bland 2014 ensemble would be a no-go for 2026
Kim Kardashian is a frequent Met Gala attendee, and over the years, many of her outfits have been controversial and intense. She's arguably had some of the wildest looks in Met Gala history. But in 2014, the second year she attended, she wore a dark blue and black strapless dress with a high slit.
Whether or not it fit the year's "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme and "White Tie and Decorations" dress code is up for debate. As for 2026's more elaborate theme, Kardashian would have likely ended up on the worst-dressed list with this one.
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1995 Met Gala moment would be a miss in 2026
In 1997, Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley attended the Met Gala as one of the most-talked-about Hollywood couples of the time. Their outfits, which were a suit and bowtie and lilac dress with a white fur-lined jacket, were glamorous and eye-catching for that year.
While it was and still is a memorable fashion moment for Hurley, it seems like the standards for Met Gala themes have gotten higher. The rather plain look would have been a miss at the 2026 event for sure.
Kieran Culkin's ultra-casual suit and sneakers would make the worst-dressed list
"Succession" star Kieran Culkin attended the 2022 Met Gala, which featured the theme of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." The exhibit explored fashion history in the United States, and although Converse is an American company, the casual sneakers and suit look missed the high-fashion event's "Gilded Glamour" dress code by a long shot.
As for 2026, there's little chance fashion aficionados would have seen this look and thought it was on theme for "Costume Art." Culkin didn't end up attending the 2026 event, and maybe it's for the best.
Chloë Grace Moretz's handkerchief-esque outfit should stay in the past
Chloë Grace Moretz has been to plenty of Met Galas over the years. As time goes on, she seems to get more and more daring with her fashion, but in 2015, she played it safe.
The actress wore a short Coach dress that looked quite a bit like a handkerchief, strappy heels, and a sleek ponytail. While the outfit was almost definitely off-theme for 2015, with the exhibit "China: Through the Looking Glass," it wouldn't have been a match for 2026 either.
Gwyneth Paltrow's 1999 dress might have been a risk then, but it would be a flop in 2026
In 1999, coming off her first-ever Oscar win for "Shakespeare in Love," Gwyneth Paltrow attended the Met Gala. The theme of the year was "Rock Style," and she wore a blue snakeskin dress with a keyhole cutout at the front, with dark brown hair.
If Paltrow had shown up to the 2026 Met Gala in this look, not only would it have felt underwhelming as a simple dress, but there's also definitely nothing "costume" about it. The actor would have stood out for all the wrong reasons.
Miley Cyrus' punk style and spiky blonde hair wouldn't fit in
Miley Cyrus is unquestionably unafraid to rock risky fashion. But her 2013 Met Gala outfit would have probably been a worst-dressed contender if she wore it in 2026. The ensemble, which was a black long-sleeved mesh dress on top of a slip, was a good pick for the theme of "Punk: Chaos to Couture," as was her spiky hair.
But it would have been a bad fit for the "Fashion is Art" slogan of 2026. While it's up to each person's interpretation if Cyrus' look can be considered "art," it seems safe to say that fans would have been really disappointed by this ensemble.