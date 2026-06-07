9 Old Met Gala Outfits That Would've Looked So Out Of Place In 2026

Everyone who has any interest in fashion knows about the Met Gala. The high-profile event takes place in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May, and everyone who's anyone is invited to attend. The event celebrates and supports the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibit at the museum. It has also become quite a fashion spectacle over the years, but celebrities haven't always lived up to the extravagant expectations that are now placed on them.

Former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has chaired or co-chaired the glamorous event since the mid-'90s, and she's arguably the face of the Met Gala. Each year, there's a new theme for both the fashion exhibit and the event, and guests are expected to tailor their outfits to fit the theme. Whether or not they succeed, that's up for debate. In 2026, the theme was "Costume Art," with the dress code "Fashion is Art." While the theme was truly up to each person's interpretation, there were some Met Gala outfits that were plain and simple fashion flops.

On May 4, 2026, as the celebrities walked the red carpet, casual critics online shared their opinions about whether or not their looks were on-theme. But what about older Met Gala looks? There are definitely some memorable and not-so-memorable outfits from past Met Galas that would have stuck out like a sore thumb at the 2026 event.