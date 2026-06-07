No, Not Jenny & Sumit: This 90 Day Fiancé Couple Wins Title For The Biggest Age Gap
"90 Day Fiancé" has no shortage of age-gap romances (Jenny and Sumit, we're looking at you!) but there's one couple that stands out for having more than four decades between them. That would be "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 4 stars Debbie Aguero and Oussama Berber, who had a whopping 43-year gap.
Debbie first met Oussama when she was in her 60s and he was in his early 20s. In a confessional for the show, she said she hadn't realized just how big their age gap was until they'd actually seen each other IRL, and understandably, it had been a dealbreaker early on. "At first I said, 'Look, Oussama, I just can't do this. You're too young.' But he made me see that it wasn't about the age and circumstances. It's about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team. He's 24 years old, but I love him!" she gushed.
Within a few years, Oussama had invited Debbie to join him in Morocco so they could get married, but let's just say not everyone was as convinced about age being nothing more than a number. However, Debbie's son Julian B Lin wasn't buying it. Cut to a scene of him laying out his concerns. "This guy is young, okay? He lives in a third-world country. He has no job. This is 100% catfish," Julian said. The uncomfortable age gap was his biggest concern, though, and he doubled down in a confessional. "Being 24-years-old and proposing to a 60-something-year-old woman, that raises red flags," he opined. Still, Debbie was committed to the relationship and hopped aboard the plane to her much-younger husband-to-be. Talk about risking it all for l'amour.
Debbie and Oussama split up before they wed
One major drawback of a much-younger partner? The possibility they may still be living with the 'rents — and in Oussama Berber's case, that's exactly what his living arrangements entailed. Scene after scene showed Debbie Aguero trying to figure out when they would be able to get an apartment of their own, and Oussama maintaining that they needed to live together for a month or two to feel it out. Again, that would be at his parents' home.
Unsurprisingly, things didn't pan out all that well for the couple no one saw coming, and they ultimately parted ways. However, Debbie wasn't about to give up on a shot at true love, and on the "90 Day" spinoff, "90 Day: The Single Life," she documented her first date with another younger man. Granted, this time her date was 60, and she had done a little catfishing, claiming on an online dating profile that she was 57 (aka 10 years younger than her actual age). To his credit, Russ wasn't bothered, even sharing in an interview, "She lied, but I also get it" (via Entertainment Tonight). The fact that she had broken things off with a 24-year-old a few months prior, though, wasn't quite as easy for him to handle. Ultimately, Debbie's past with Oussama played a role in that romance ending before it even started, with the reality star claiming, "[Russ] started to throw it up in my face about Oussama and his age" (via People).
After Russ, Debbie had a brief fling with another man, Ruben (dubbed Ruben the Cuban, and you bet he's used the moniker for his Instagram profile). That didn't work out either, with the two engaging in an online spat and accusing one another of being scammers. Sigh. Love may be a losing game after all.