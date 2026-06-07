No, Not Jenny & Sumit: This 90 Day Fiancé Couple Wins Title For The Biggest Age Gap

"90 Day Fiancé" has no shortage of age-gap romances (Jenny and Sumit, we're looking at you!) but there's one couple that stands out for having more than four decades between them. That would be "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" Season 4 stars Debbie Aguero and Oussama Berber, who had a whopping 43-year gap.

Debbie first met Oussama when she was in her 60s and he was in his early 20s. In a confessional for the show, she said she hadn't realized just how big their age gap was until they'd actually seen each other IRL, and understandably, it had been a dealbreaker early on. "At first I said, 'Look, Oussama, I just can't do this. You're too young.' But he made me see that it wasn't about the age and circumstances. It's about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team. He's 24 years old, but I love him!" she gushed.

Within a few years, Oussama had invited Debbie to join him in Morocco so they could get married, but let's just say not everyone was as convinced about age being nothing more than a number. However, Debbie's son Julian B Lin wasn't buying it. Cut to a scene of him laying out his concerns. "This guy is young, okay? He lives in a third-world country. He has no job. This is 100% catfish," Julian said. The uncomfortable age gap was his biggest concern, though, and he doubled down in a confessional. "Being 24-years-old and proposing to a 60-something-year-old woman, that raises red flags," he opined. Still, Debbie was committed to the relationship and hopped aboard the plane to her much-younger husband-to-be. Talk about risking it all for l'amour.