What Green Acres Stars Eddie Albert & Eva Gabor's Relationship Was Like In Real Life

Throughout TV history, there've been many sitcom co-stars who couldn't stand each other in real life. Luckily, for "Green Acres" fans, the same couldn't be said for Eva Gabor and Eddie Albert. In fact, Albert was so fond of Eva that he came to her defense on a number of occasions.

One third of the Gabor sisters, Eva was part of a family often poked fun at for being "famous for being famous." The sisters notably didn't tone down their glamorous personalities, which was a win for self-expression. Unfortunately, it also lead to accusations that they were "frivolous." Enter, Albert, who, tired of hearing Eva being demeaned, clapped back that she was "as frivolous as a Mack Truck" (via Shatner Method). When asked about that in a 1966 joint appearance on "The Merv Griffin Show," Albert doubled down. "What I meant was that many of the people that speak to me about Eva, how she was working, you'd think that she is rather frivolous ... nothing could be further from the truth. She's the most responsible and well-disciplined actress I've ever worked with." Eva surely appreciated it, because many years later, she did an interview which hinted that all the chatter annoyed her. "I don't just sit around taking bubble baths, and I'm not the frivolous playgirl the public expects. I work all the harder at being an actress because this 'Gabor image' is so very difficult to live down. Since my co-workers expect me to be late and temperamental, I always try to get to work earliest and display no hint of temper," she said (via Internet Archive).

Evidently, Albert picked up on that when they filmed "Green Acres" because as he also shared on "The Merv Griffin Show," "When I come to the studio grumpy in the morning, she cheers me up."