Savannah Guthrie Gets 'Flustered' By Jennifer Lopez After Awkward Dating Questions

Oop! Savannah Guthrie just had the most awkward interview with Jennifer Lopez after recently putting her in the hot seat on the "Today" show, only for it to backfire and leave her flustered instead. The actor appeared on the June 2 episode of the morning talk show together with her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein, and at one point during the conversation, Guthrie asked whether it's true the two were dating. "Oh, God. There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez pointed out. For his part, Goldstein played it off by saying, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time." But instead of just dropping it and moving on, Guthrie kept on pressing.

"OK, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me, that was not an answer," the anchor insisted. This prompted Lopez to push back. "That was not an answer? It was an answer!" noting there were also rumors about her and Kevin Costner after the two were photographed together in Aspen during their respective divorces. "It happens all the time; doesn't make it true." She then clarified that she's not seeing anyone at the moment. At this, Guthrie seemed satisfied enough and agreed to change the subject. At some point, however, things got a little bit awkward after the anchor stumbled on her next question.

"Okay, I have a little trivia for you... Oh, I lost my pages, though!" Guthrie exclaimed while flipping through her notes. Lopez couldn't help but tease her about the flub. "You got flustered. You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!" All Guthrie could do was agree. "I did. I was flustered," the host admitted. "It's you, Jennifer! It's not fair."