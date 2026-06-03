Savannah Guthrie Gets 'Flustered' By Jennifer Lopez After Awkward Dating Questions
Oop! Savannah Guthrie just had the most awkward interview with Jennifer Lopez after recently putting her in the hot seat on the "Today" show, only for it to backfire and leave her flustered instead. The actor appeared on the June 2 episode of the morning talk show together with her "Office Romance" co-star Brett Goldstein, and at one point during the conversation, Guthrie asked whether it's true the two were dating. "Oh, God. There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person," Lopez pointed out. For his part, Goldstein played it off by saying, "I think if you stand near her, that's what happens. That's why I've been standing so close this whole time." But instead of just dropping it and moving on, Guthrie kept on pressing.
"OK, but I'll just say, because I'm me and you know me, that was not an answer," the anchor insisted. This prompted Lopez to push back. "That was not an answer? It was an answer!" noting there were also rumors about her and Kevin Costner after the two were photographed together in Aspen during their respective divorces. "It happens all the time; doesn't make it true." She then clarified that she's not seeing anyone at the moment. At this, Guthrie seemed satisfied enough and agreed to change the subject. At some point, however, things got a little bit awkward after the anchor stumbled on her next question.
"Okay, I have a little trivia for you... Oh, I lost my pages, though!" Guthrie exclaimed while flipping through her notes. Lopez couldn't help but tease her about the flub. "You got flustered. You tried to fluster us, and we flustered you!" All Guthrie could do was agree. "I did. I was flustered," the host admitted. "It's you, Jennifer! It's not fair."
Were Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein ever an item?
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have been stirring up romance rumors after eagle-eyed fans noticed their flirty energy during the promotional tour for their movie "Office Romance." Goldstein, who also produced the film and is best known for starring on "Ted Lasso," admitted that he wrote "Office Romance" with Lopez in mind after harboring a little crush on her for years. A source told Page Six that their chemistry was palpable from the beginning. "They definitely had a strong connection," the insider dished. "Everyone saw them getting very cozy together at the wrap party and it was obvious they were into each other." Lopez herself confirmed as much while gushing about their working dynamic. "We had great chemistry to begin with. It just grew as we did the film together," she told People. She admitted she was a bit surprised by Goldstein. "I was a huge fan of his from him doing 'Ted Lasso.' Roy Kent, that's one of my favorite characters," said JLo. "I thought he was going to be more like the character, but he was so soft-spoken and sweet and totally different."
However, while the two enjoyed working with each other, sources claimed that things between them naturally fizzled out once the movie wrapped up filming. Page Six reported that sources claimed that they did, in fact, go on a few dates together but eventually realized that they were better off as colleagues. Following her recent divorce from Ben Affleck, JLo is reportedly loving her best single life and isn't looking for a new relationship. She told "Good Morning America," "I think, for the first time in my life, I feel like I'm free. I'm on my own. And it feels really good."