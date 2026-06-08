Michelle Pfeiffer's No-Makeup Selfie Receives Overwhelming Response

Michelle Pfeiffer has long been considered one of the most timelessly beautiful women in Hollywood, and as it turns out, that's true with and without makeup. Source: the actor's own Instagram.

Pfeiffer's selfie came amid a quick getaway with her husband, David E. Kelley. "3 days in the rain forest. Thank you, God," she captioned her photo dump, and it's pretty clear the actor and her producer husband left their baecay spot relaxed. On top of a sweet selfie of them together looking completely serene, Pfeiffer also shared another pic of just her gazing into the distance while looking completely content. Both pics were au naturel, and both were gorgeous — and naturally, her fans made a point of telling her so.

"Thank you Michelle for being a real one! A beautiful woman in Hollywood who has aged gracefully!" gushed one. "She's aging like a beautiful painting," penned another in part. Yet another playfully invoked her iconic "Scarface" character, writing, "Elvira doesn't need makeup." Of course, not everyone was solely focused on how gorg the Oscar nominee is. Au contraire, many reached out to say they loved her work on "The Madison" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles," the latter of which she'd posted about having been renewed just two days earlier. "Yes, please recharge before your show starts again. I mean your fabulous show 'The Madison!!!' You're so incredible in it!!" a fan commented. Well, it has been said that the set of "The Madison" is on the rugged side, so we're sure the star enjoyed every moment of luxuriating in her downtime.