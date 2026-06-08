Michelle Pfeiffer's No-Makeup Selfie Receives Overwhelming Response
Michelle Pfeiffer has long been considered one of the most timelessly beautiful women in Hollywood, and as it turns out, that's true with and without makeup. Source: the actor's own Instagram.
Pfeiffer's selfie came amid a quick getaway with her husband, David E. Kelley. "3 days in the rain forest. Thank you, God," she captioned her photo dump, and it's pretty clear the actor and her producer husband left their baecay spot relaxed. On top of a sweet selfie of them together looking completely serene, Pfeiffer also shared another pic of just her gazing into the distance while looking completely content. Both pics were au naturel, and both were gorgeous — and naturally, her fans made a point of telling her so.
"Thank you Michelle for being a real one! A beautiful woman in Hollywood who has aged gracefully!" gushed one. "She's aging like a beautiful painting," penned another in part. Yet another playfully invoked her iconic "Scarface" character, writing, "Elvira doesn't need makeup." Of course, not everyone was solely focused on how gorg the Oscar nominee is. Au contraire, many reached out to say they loved her work on "The Madison" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles," the latter of which she'd posted about having been renewed just two days earlier. "Yes, please recharge before your show starts again. I mean your fabulous show 'The Madison!!!' You're so incredible in it!!" a fan commented. Well, it has been said that the set of "The Madison" is on the rugged side, so we're sure the star enjoyed every moment of luxuriating in her downtime.
Michelle Pfeiffer has spoken about going glam-free
That Michelle Pfeiffer looked so stunning in her makeup-free vacay pics isn't all that surprising considering she's long spoken about her preference for keeping things natural during her downtime.
In 2019, Pfeiffer told Oprah Daily, "There are products that I know to be super safe, and if I'm not working and won't be photographed, I'll use those." Speaking to Elle Canada a few years later, Pfeiffer said on days she wasn't going to be on camera, she would dot a foundation stick just on the places she felt she needed it. Of course, that was also when she was off camera, and she's also said she's happy to use whatever the pros have in their toolboxes when she was in the makeup chair. "I just let the artist have her way with me. I've tried asking a few to use clean or organic makeup, and they look at me like I have three heads. I have to have different standards ... When I'm on film and, G-d forbid, in high-def, I need the best-performing products," she told Oprah Daily. Fortunately, she only had her phone for the rainforest snaps, then!
As for the glow Pfeiffer exudes with or without professional glam, she's told Fox News that while she does work out and eat well, she's also just happy, which she thinks shows. She's also told Oprah Daily that she's comfortable with looking her own age. "Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so," she said, adding that confidence was ultimately the most attractive part about someone. Well, it's certainly working for her.