The Nicole Kidman Dress Branded A Fashion Flop By Joan Rivers Has Aged Like Fine Wine

Nicole Kidman's 1997 Oscars dress is widely remembered in fashion circles as one of her most iconic red carpet looks ever, but at least one celebrity wasn't a fan. Although forever immortalized as the dress that made Kidman a style icon, the late Joan Rivers famously trashed it during the live broadcast, making for one of the most controversial and scathing fashion critiques in red carpet history. Rivers hosted E!'s live coverage of the 69th Annual Academy Awards, wherein Kidman joined her then-husband, Tom Cruise, who was nominated for best actor but was arguably eclipsed by his wife (they divorced six years later). She wore a custom Dior dress designed by John Galliano in the shade chartreuse, featuring a classic boatneck with floral embroidery and a daring slit up the sides.

"If we can get a shot, is Nicole Kidman in the ugliest green you've ever seen, with Tom Cruise?" Rivers said of Kidman's dress (via YouTube). "Nicole! Come tell me why you wore such an ugly color!" the comedienne exclaimed as the actor and Cruise walked by. In fact, she despised it so much that Rivers jokingly made retching noises on the red carpet as she lambasted Kidman. "I hate that color!" she then yelled at the star (via The Hollywood Reporter). "You are making me puke!"

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But Rivers' comments didn't age well. Kidman's Oscar look would actually become so iconic that People and W Magazine later hailed it as one of the most memorable Oscar dresses of all time in the years that followed. It certainly wasn't the last time Kidman caused a stir with her fashion choices. "John made it for me, and I love it," she told THR's senior writer, Merle Ginsberg, that night on the red carpet. "I don't know if people will get it. But if they don't, well, maybe they should."