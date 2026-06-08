Cindy Crawford's Daughter Is Making Waves In Hollywood's Dating Scene
Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, hasn't shied away from dating some of young Hollywood's wave of household names, including Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman. The two must have a lot in common, considering their famous parents. Rumors about the couple dating began in early 2025, when Kaia was seen at Pullman's birthday party. It seems that the two enjoy keeping their relationship lowkey. A source told People, "You don't see them trying to be out everywhere. It's more about spending time together, often with their families."
Kaia's previous relationships weren't always this private. Growing up famous definitely takes its toll, especially when your dating life is front and center from a very young age. Kaia was first romantically linked with model Wellington Grant in 2019. Kaia was 18 years old at the time, and while a relationship was never confirmed between the two, they were seen going on several dates together and even at dinner with Kaia's parents. Then, just like most of Hollywood, it seems, Kaia moved on to "SNL" star Pete Davidson (not the greatest choice in rebound, but at 18 years old, good decisions aren't anyone's strong suit). Their short-lived but passionate relationship acts as another reminder of Davidson's unique ability to capture the heart of some of Hollywood's finest, proving that good humor will always get you far.
Kaia Gerber's lineup of previous beaus proves that she loves a man who can play Elvis
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson's relationship ended in December 2019, around the time Davidson checked into rehab. Then, almost a year later, Gerber was spotted with Jacob Elordi, fresh off his "Euphoria" fame. Gerber took a big step while dating Elordi, going Instagram official in 2020 for Halloween, where the two went as Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley (superb manifestation skills on Elordi's part, considering his role in the 2023 film "Priscilla").
On Valentine's Day in 2021, Gerber celebrated their relationship on Instagram, and they even went red-carpet official at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures a few months later. It seems that their connection allowed Gerber to come to some important conclusions about relationships, noting to Vogue, "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone," when discussing her tie to Elordi in May 2021. The relationship came to an amicable end that November.
It seems, however, that Gerber needed more Elvis vibes than Elordi was able to provide, as she made a love connection with "Elvis" star Austin Butler shortly after her breakup. The two began dating in December 2021, making it red-carpet official in March 2022. The pair dated for three years, marking this as one of Gerber's longest relationships. According to TMZ, the couple ended things around the tail end of 2024, after Butler wasn't seen in attendance at Gerber's family New Year's trip to Mexico. It appears that Gerber finally closed the Elvis chapter of her life by moving on with Lewis Pullman.