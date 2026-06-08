Cindy Crawford's Daughter Is Making Waves In Hollywood's Dating Scene

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of the iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, hasn't shied away from dating some of young Hollywood's wave of household names, including Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman. The two must have a lot in common, considering their famous parents. Rumors about the couple dating began in early 2025, when Kaia was seen at Pullman's birthday party. It seems that the two enjoy keeping their relationship lowkey. A source told People, "You don't see them trying to be out everywhere. It's more about spending time together, often with their families."

Kaia's previous relationships weren't always this private. Growing up famous definitely takes its toll, especially when your dating life is front and center from a very young age. Kaia was first romantically linked with model Wellington Grant in 2019. Kaia was 18 years old at the time, and while a relationship was never confirmed between the two, they were seen going on several dates together and even at dinner with Kaia's parents. Then, just like most of Hollywood, it seems, Kaia moved on to "SNL" star Pete Davidson (not the greatest choice in rebound, but at 18 years old, good decisions aren't anyone's strong suit). Their short-lived but passionate relationship acts as another reminder of Davidson's unique ability to capture the heart of some of Hollywood's finest, proving that good humor will always get you far.