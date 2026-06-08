HGTV Star Hilary Farr's Divorce Was Messier Than Anyone Knew: 'Horrendous'

"Love It or List It" became a big hit with home reno lovers, but fans may not have gotten to enjoy the HGTV show had Hilary Farr not undergone a difficult divorce. The series debuted in September 2008, when her 26-year marriage to producer Gordon Farr fell apart. Hilary keeps her personal life pretty private, but she has given insight into how her painful divorce gave her the will to audition for "Love It or List It." While she navigated what she deemed a "horrible, horrible divorce," Hilary developed complicated emotions that she needed to channel.

And the HGTV show became where she directed those feelings. "[I] needed to deal with that anger," she said at the Top Ten Event in her native Canada in 2013 (via Notable Life), adding that she wanted to expend that energy on crushing her audition. This wasn't the first time Hilary described the painful nature of her divorce. In a couple of 2023 interviews in which Hilary discussed her sudden departure from HGTV, she expressed gratitude for the role "Love It or List It" had during that dark period of her life. "It's got me through hard times," she told People in December 2023.

In addition to giving her something meaningful to focus on, the show also gave her the financial means to navigate the divorce. "I was still in the middle of a divorce that was horrendous, and it was a godsend because it meant I could pay the lawyers and because it was a diversion, which I needed," she told Vulture. But beyond making it clear that it was unpleasant, Hilary has refrained from addressing her marriage and ex-husband.