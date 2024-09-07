Tragic Details About Love It Or List It Star Hilary Farr

Hilary Farr is best known for being the fabulous yet no-nonsense star of HGTV's "Love It or List It" and "Tough Love," but every now and then, she's opened up about some of the less glamorous moments in her life. From losing beloved pets to serious health issues of her own, the designer has been through a lot over the years.

We'll start with a sad moment Hilary had not long before she became a household name. As some will know, Hilary became the face of "Love It or List It" just months after she wrapped up her divorce from her husband of 26 years, Gordon Farr. Though Hilary has never gone into detail, she did share in a 2013 Top Ten Event speech that it hadn't been the most amicable of splits. In fact, she referred to it as a "horrible, horrible divorce," according to Notable Life.

Whatever happened to make the split so bitter, it does bear mentioning that it actually led her to HGTV. In fact, while many divorces have destroyed Hollywood careers, Hilary revealed in her Top Ten Event speech that she channeled all her anger into her "Love It or List It" audition. Evidently, that approach was an effective one — Hilary was hired and has remained on the show for a whopping 19 seasons. Talk about a turnaround!