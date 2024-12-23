Where Is Hilary Farr Now After Her Sudden Exit From HGTV?
Hilary Farr and HGTV used to be synonymous, so it was quite a shock to many fans when she announced that she would be leaving "Love It or List It" after almost two decades. This much-loved co-host, famous for her on-screen spats with real estate expert David Visentin, announced in December 2023 that she was quitting the show. Still, Farr is most certainly not disappearing from our screens anytime soon. In fact, she's already working on something else.
In true Hilary fashion, she didn't sugarcoat why she was saying goodbye: the show had simply run its course for her. "It was becoming boring, and I don't want to be bored," she admitted to Vulture. "You know that saying, 'If not now, when?' That's truly it. I've been doing the show for years and I have loved doing it. But in the last season, which we did in Canada, it just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show." Despite her decision to move on, Farr remains grateful. "I've given it so many years of my life," she told People. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges." But fear not, you haven't seen the last of this HGTV queen!
Hilary Farr still has a lot up her sleeve
When Hilary Farr announced her departure from "Love It or List It," she made one thing clear: this isn't her TV swan song. "I don't think it's a retirement at all. It's simply an exodus from 'Love It or List It,' which is a beast of a show to film. There are so many moving parts. It's so consuming on all levels, and exhausting," she shared in her Vulture interview, adding that she's cooking up a few other things that she's excited to reveal. "I still want to do 'Tough Love,' though, and I have all sorts of irons in the fire on other projects. I just need to do them on my terms."
Speaking of "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," the designer isn't about to abandon her role as the no-nonsense guru helping families turn their homes — and lives — around. The show already has two seasons under its belt, and it's safe to bet Farr isn't done dishing out her wisdom to those who need it. As for those other mysterious "irons in the fire"? She's staying mum, but we're willing to bet they'll bring the same energy fans have come to love. And despite her exit, there's no bad blood there. In fact, Farr is rooting for "Love It or List It" to thrive even without her. "I wish them all the luck in the world," she told People. "And I would probably tune in and watch it."