Where Is Hilary Farr Now After Her Sudden Exit From HGTV?

Hilary Farr and HGTV used to be synonymous, so it was quite a shock to many fans when she announced that she would be leaving "Love It or List It" after almost two decades. This much-loved co-host, famous for her on-screen spats with real estate expert David Visentin, announced in December 2023 that she was quitting the show. Still, Farr is most certainly not disappearing from our screens anytime soon. In fact, she's already working on something else.

In true Hilary fashion, she didn't sugarcoat why she was saying goodbye: the show had simply run its course for her. "It was becoming boring, and I don't want to be bored," she admitted to Vulture. "You know that saying, 'If not now, when?' That's truly it. I've been doing the show for years and I have loved doing it. But in the last season, which we did in Canada, it just felt too much like work. It felt very stale. It's a very formulaic show." Despite her decision to move on, Farr remains grateful. "I've given it so many years of my life," she told People. "It's got me through hard times. It's got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people's lives and it's been incredibly gratifying. But now it's time for me to move on and meet new challenges." But fear not, you haven't seen the last of this HGTV queen!