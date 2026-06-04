The Worst Celeb Beauty Moments Of 2026 (So Far)

Sometimes a gorgeous gown might distract from a poorly spackled face card, but don't worry — we're always looking. Hair and makeup on the red carpet can often make or break a look, depending on the quality. While there aren't any set rules for beauty, there are some key points that most people are aware of. Certain necklines deserve an up-do, avoid flashback face powders at all costs, (unless you want to serve a ghostly vibe), and always walk with confidence because half the time, that's what sells the look.

So far, 2026 has provided us with some show-stopping red carpet looks, in both good and bad ways. Not everyone can be "One Battle After Another" star Teyana Taylor, who has consistently looked gorgeous while taking fashion risks on every single red carpet she graces. "Sinners" actor Wunmi Mosaku has also had a stellar year, showing out in bright colors and beautiful, glowy skin. Amongst the Taylors and Mosakus of Hollywood lie some of 2026's not-so-great glam choices, from messy hair to packed-on foundation.