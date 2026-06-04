The Worst Celeb Beauty Moments Of 2026 (So Far)
Sometimes a gorgeous gown might distract from a poorly spackled face card, but don't worry — we're always looking. Hair and makeup on the red carpet can often make or break a look, depending on the quality. While there aren't any set rules for beauty, there are some key points that most people are aware of. Certain necklines deserve an up-do, avoid flashback face powders at all costs, (unless you want to serve a ghostly vibe), and always walk with confidence because half the time, that's what sells the look.
So far, 2026 has provided us with some show-stopping red carpet looks, in both good and bad ways. Not everyone can be "One Battle After Another" star Teyana Taylor, who has consistently looked gorgeous while taking fashion risks on every single red carpet she graces. "Sinners" actor Wunmi Mosaku has also had a stellar year, showing out in bright colors and beautiful, glowy skin. Amongst the Taylors and Mosakus of Hollywood lie some of 2026's not-so-great glam choices, from messy hair to packed-on foundation.
Lisa Barlow brings Mormon beauty to the AMAs
The American Music Awards were jam-packed with reality television stars this year. This might be due to the fact that the AMAs is arguably one of the least serious award shows of the season, due to its fan-voting metrics. While some nominated musicians weren't in attendance, Lisa Barlow of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" made an appearance with her husband, looking a bit orange. The fake tan coupled with her curved eyebrows and nude lip made this red carpet look a muddy, overly tanned mess.
Lisa Rinna serves electrocuted hairy squirrel, but at least she's never boring
It's difficult to be mad at Lisa Rinna's glamour. On one hand, she serves camp in a way that almost no other person walking a red carpet would ever be brave enough to do, but on the other hand, some looks just don't work. On the red carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, Rinna arrived in hair and a lot of it. Her hairy dress certainly made a statement, but it was her face and hair (on her head) that stole the spotlight in a negative way. The electrocuted hairstyle and her harsh smoky eye screamed diva caught in an explosion rather than diva on the red carpet.
Ariana Grande's ever shrinking eyebrows
It's important to hold space for Ariana Grande's Glinda era in this roundup. While both parts of "Wicked" have since been released, it seems that the "swankified" good witch has yet to leave the singer's system. The internet has had a lot to say about Grande's brows, or rather, lack there of, since she took on the titular witchy role in the hit movie musical. Her Oscar's look was pale and anemic, with blond, oddly shaped brows and barely there eyeshadow. Perhaps the Grande we all know and love will defrost soon enough, considering her upcoming tour and album, "Petal."
It's a heated rivalry between which messy eye reigns supreme for Hudson William's Met Gala look
At least Hudson Williams broke the curse of men serving absolutely nothing at the Met Gala but boring suits and tuxes. The "Heated Rivalry" star certainly gets points for trying, but at what cost? The internet was abuzz after Williams walked the red carpet with this messy eye look. His makeup artist, Aika Flores, told Harper's Bazaar that the inspiration came from "Black Swan." The bold, sweeping eyeshadow is meant to represent "a journey where innocence gives way and grace takes on a darker edge." This transformation, however, seems to take no part in this smudgy look, as both sides appear equally as messy despite the purposeful asymmetry.
Rose Byrne pairs a soft dress with some of her harshest makeup
Actor Rose Byrne's harsh makeup seemed miles away from the soft, pastel yellow dress she wore to the BAFTAs. The "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" star packed on the blush and contour, making her skin look far more textured than necessary. Along with this, the shape of her dark brown smokey eye made her facial features droop along with it. A smokey eye might have been better suited for a darker dress. Her pastel look calls for a bright makeup look that would elevate her features rather than bring them down.
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Met Gala look crowns him the mayor of greasy city
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Met Gala look made it apparent that facial hair just might not be for him. The actor arrived with a greasy hairstyle and the vague whisper of a mustache that looks prepubescent rather than mature. Unfortunately, the fragile mustache is a trend that's plagued the Gen-Z crowd for a while now, and it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. His hair appears to be styled in a way that looks wet, but the stringy texture of his face-framing pieces made it look wet with grease rather than water.
Kim Kardashian's love affair with messy hair
It's safe to say that this Kim Kardashian look might haunt the rest of 2026 as one of the reality star's worst days for glamour. Kardashian also kept this messy hair trend afloat during her Met Gala appearance, but at least that look wasn't paired with the icy blue contacts that plagued her Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty look. Her contacts were framed with a charcoal black smokey eye, which unfortunately gives Erika Kirk energy. Her face products make her skin look extra textured, and her nude lip is no help. Finally, there's the hair, which speaks for itself.