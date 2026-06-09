This 1957 Photo Of Elizabeth Taylor's Wedding To Mike Todd Hasn't Aged Well With Fans

While famous for her iconic movie roles, Elizabeth Taylor's seven marriages and complicated love life were also an integral part of the myth that surrounds her. Besides the sheer number of men she wedded, Taylor's relationship with many of her ex-husbands was filled with tragedy and scandals. Her February 1957 wedding to producer Mike Todd, her third husband, included both. And looking back at pictures, social media users can spot red flags that led to some of it. For starters, Todd's best man, Eddie Fisher (aka Carrie Fisher's father), was none other than the man who would become Taylor's fourth husband.

Complicating matters further, Eddie's wife and Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, was the "Cleopatra" star's matron of honor. And some social media users think the signs that Eddie was into Taylor were visible from the wedding photos. "Eddie Fisher eating Liz alive with his eyes during her wedding to Mike Todd. Poor Debbie," a Reddit user commented in a March 2026 thread. Others just felt bad seeing Reynolds dutifully perform her duties, not knowing her marriage would collapse just two years later. "Not Debbie Reynolds as her Maid of honor. Ugh poor Debbie," a second Redditor commiserated.

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After her husband died in a tragic plane crash in 1958, Taylor began an affair with Eddie, who was Todd's best friend and also in mourning. Needless to say, the whole thing sparked a big scandal at the time. Eddie married Taylor in May 1959 — on the same day his divorce from Reynolds was finalized. But Taylor's marriage to Eddie also didn't last.