This 1957 Photo Of Elizabeth Taylor's Wedding To Mike Todd Hasn't Aged Well With Fans
While famous for her iconic movie roles, Elizabeth Taylor's seven marriages and complicated love life were also an integral part of the myth that surrounds her. Besides the sheer number of men she wedded, Taylor's relationship with many of her ex-husbands was filled with tragedy and scandals. Her February 1957 wedding to producer Mike Todd, her third husband, included both. And looking back at pictures, social media users can spot red flags that led to some of it. For starters, Todd's best man, Eddie Fisher (aka Carrie Fisher's father), was none other than the man who would become Taylor's fourth husband.
Complicating matters further, Eddie's wife and Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, was the "Cleopatra" star's matron of honor. And some social media users think the signs that Eddie was into Taylor were visible from the wedding photos. "Eddie Fisher eating Liz alive with his eyes during her wedding to Mike Todd. Poor Debbie," a Reddit user commented in a March 2026 thread. Others just felt bad seeing Reynolds dutifully perform her duties, not knowing her marriage would collapse just two years later. "Not Debbie Reynolds as her Maid of honor. Ugh poor Debbie," a second Redditor commiserated.
After her husband died in a tragic plane crash in 1958, Taylor began an affair with Eddie, who was Todd's best friend and also in mourning. Needless to say, the whole thing sparked a big scandal at the time. Eddie married Taylor in May 1959 — on the same day his divorce from Reynolds was finalized. But Taylor's marriage to Eddie also didn't last.
Elizabeth Taylor regretted her relationship with Eddie Fisher
The tumultuous marriage between Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher (seen above with Debbie Reynolds) had all the elements of a great Hollywood scandal. To start with, it involved high-profile figures, and it came on the heels of a tragic plane crash. Ultimately, Taylor regretted the marriage, which ended in 1964. "I was keeping Mike alive by talking about him because Eddie, he was a great friend of Mike's. That was the only thing we had in common, was Mike," she said in the 2024 HBO documentary "Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes" (via People).
Even though she went on to walk down the aisle, Taylor regretted her decision even before she did so. "I don't remember too much about my marriage to him, except it was one big, friggin' awful mistake," she added. The affair not only ruined Fisher and Reynolds' marriage, but also Taylor's friendship with Reynolds. "We were friends for years and years, but we had a lapse of time when she took Eddie to live with her because she liked him, too," Reynolds told People in 2015.
Eventually, Reynolds forgave Taylor, and the two even co-starred in the 2001 TV film written by Carrie Fisher, "The Old Broads." While Reynolds often used humor to talk about the love triangle, it can't have been easy for her. She went on to have two other marriages, both of which also ended because of other women. But she has made her peace with it all. "I was more interested in raising my children, not in pursuing my husbands," she told the Express in 2015.