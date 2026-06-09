The Major Rule That A-List Celebs Broke At The 2026 Met Gala

A-list celebrities apparently didn't need to follow the rules at the 2026 Met Gala, which was held on May 4 in New York City. The fashion world's biggest night of the year has always been an 18-and-up event, but some stars took their underage children to the high-class event anyway. While organizers have stated that the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is inappropriate for minors, and stars like Maddie Ziegler have been barred from the event due to these age restrictions in the past, Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman managed to sneak their daughters into the adult-only affair. Both the singer and actor served as co-chairs for the event along with Venus Williams and Vogue's Anna Wintour, which may explain how they were able to bend the rules.

During the event held on the first Monday of May, Beyoncé graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in 10 years with her daughter Blue Ivy, who was only 14 years old. The Met Gala's theme was "Costume Art," spotlighting the relationship between fashion and art. Unlike Beyoncé's most out-of-date outfits that had heads turning, she arrived in a fashionable skeleton-inspired outfit designed by former Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. She paired the sparkly look with a long ombré fur coat and an elaborately bejeweled headpiece.

Making her Met Gala debut, Blue Ivy wore a white Balenciaga gown featuring a corset and small train. She accompanied the look with sparkly silver heels, a diamond necklace, sunglasses, and a matching coat. "It feels surreal because my daughter's here," Beyoncé told Vogue at the event. "She looks so beautiful — it's incredible to be able to share it with her. She was ready! She is ready."