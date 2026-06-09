The Major Rule That A-List Celebs Broke At The 2026 Met Gala
A-list celebrities apparently didn't need to follow the rules at the 2026 Met Gala, which was held on May 4 in New York City. The fashion world's biggest night of the year has always been an 18-and-up event, but some stars took their underage children to the high-class event anyway. While organizers have stated that the event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is inappropriate for minors, and stars like Maddie Ziegler have been barred from the event due to these age restrictions in the past, Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman managed to sneak their daughters into the adult-only affair. Both the singer and actor served as co-chairs for the event along with Venus Williams and Vogue's Anna Wintour, which may explain how they were able to bend the rules.
During the event held on the first Monday of May, Beyoncé graced the Met Gala red carpet for the first time in 10 years with her daughter Blue Ivy, who was only 14 years old. The Met Gala's theme was "Costume Art," spotlighting the relationship between fashion and art. Unlike Beyoncé's most out-of-date outfits that had heads turning, she arrived in a fashionable skeleton-inspired outfit designed by former Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. She paired the sparkly look with a long ombré fur coat and an elaborately bejeweled headpiece.
Making her Met Gala debut, Blue Ivy wore a white Balenciaga gown featuring a corset and small train. She accompanied the look with sparkly silver heels, a diamond necklace, sunglasses, and a matching coat. "It feels surreal because my daughter's here," Beyoncé told Vogue at the event. "She looks so beautiful — it's incredible to be able to share it with her. She was ready! She is ready."
The Met Gala is supposed to be adult-only
Beyoncé's event co-chair Nicole Kidman also snuck her underage daughter into the adult-only party. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban was only 17 years old when she attended the 2026 Met Gala alongside her superstar mom. She walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time, just like Blue Ivy. While the 2026 Met Gala was a fashion flop for these celebs, both Beyoncé and Nicole pulled off their looks along with their daughters. As an aspiring model who would soon turn 18, Sunday found herself in the best spot to be for her fashion career after making her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2024.
According to Sunday, she often joined her mom at fashion shoots growing up. "I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age," Sunday told Elle Australia in March 2026. "My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She's a key part of everything I do." She added, "The privilege of having these experiences and meeting so many new people is so amazing, but as a teenager, it's so easy to get sucked into all of it so fast. So being able to come back [to Nashville] and keep that perspective of being back at high school keeps me grounded."
While there are many inappropriate outfits we can't believe Nicole wore, the Hollywood icon's Met Gala look was sleek and classy. She wore a red sequin gown by Chanel featuring a drop waist with a feather peplum and modest train that screamed elegance. Sunday opted for a spring-inspired look full of pink and lilac florals. She wore matching earrings that perfectly accompanied her strapless Dior dress.