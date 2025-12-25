Beyoncé's Most Out-Of-Date Outfits Have Heads Turning

If we had to summarize Beyoncé's fashion in one word, it would be bold. Her unique choices have mostly panned out — in 2016, she won the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon award. Her acceptance speech shed a lot of light on her fashion choices, as the superstar revealed that fashion is in her blood, explaining, "As long as I can remember, fashion has been part of my life. Its effect on me actually started before I was born. Many of you guys don't know this, but my grandmother was a seamstress." Similarly, some of Beyoncé's ensembles over the years interpreted trends that were in vogue long before her birth, and the results, while questionable at times, were never boring.

Beyoncé said that her grandmother passed her talents along to her mother, Tina Knowles, and that when her mother designed her looks, she felt extra powerful, noting, "When I wore these clothes on stage, I felt like Khaleesi. I had an extra suit of armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name." These sentiments explain why the singer has never shied away from a fashion risk, and while they usually pay off, they also occasionally land her on the worst-dressed list. We're taking a look at the out-of-date looks Beyoncé has worn over the years that had us scratching our heads.