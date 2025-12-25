Beyoncé's Most Out-Of-Date Outfits Have Heads Turning
If we had to summarize Beyoncé's fashion in one word, it would be bold. Her unique choices have mostly panned out — in 2016, she won the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon award. Her acceptance speech shed a lot of light on her fashion choices, as the superstar revealed that fashion is in her blood, explaining, "As long as I can remember, fashion has been part of my life. Its effect on me actually started before I was born. Many of you guys don't know this, but my grandmother was a seamstress." Similarly, some of Beyoncé's ensembles over the years interpreted trends that were in vogue long before her birth, and the results, while questionable at times, were never boring.
Beyoncé said that her grandmother passed her talents along to her mother, Tina Knowles, and that when her mother designed her looks, she felt extra powerful, noting, "When I wore these clothes on stage, I felt like Khaleesi. I had an extra suit of armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name." These sentiments explain why the singer has never shied away from a fashion risk, and while they usually pay off, they also occasionally land her on the worst-dressed list. We're taking a look at the out-of-date looks Beyoncé has worn over the years that had us scratching our heads.
Beyoncé's zebra-striped getup took us back to the '80s
Certain animal prints have staying power in the fashion world. Zebra print is not one of them — though it did have a moment in the '80s. Its lack of style endurance didn't deter Beyoncé from rocking the underused pattern onstage with her former girl group, Destiny's Child. The ladies took us back with these black-and-white matching ensembles while performing in May 1998, many years after zebra print was trending.
This performance came just a few months after the release of the group's debut studio album, "Destiny's Child," which made waves thanks to the popularity of their first hit song, "No, No, No." The single was the ninth best-selling song that year, but the ladies were still in the process of making a name for themselves. It was hard to get the attention of big-name stylists and fashion houses at the time, which Beyoncé referenced in her acceptance speech for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Icon award.
The now-A-lister shared the reason why the girls had unique fashion from the beginning, stating, "Starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels, they didn't really want to dress four black, country curvy girls, and we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture ... My mother and my Uncle Johnny, God bless his soul, designed all of our first costumes ... individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail." The story behind these costumes makes the funky fashion choice a little sweeter.
Beyoncé channeled the '60s mod era in 2008 with a catsuit
In 2008, Beyoncé took her career to the next level with the release of her album "I Am ... Sasha Fierce." One particular song on the album really stands out when it comes to Beyoncé's embrace of out-of-date fashion choices — "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)." For the styling surrounding the smash single, the star honed in on a mod 1960s vibe, which included an all-black look for both the music video and certain televised performances of the song, like the one for NBC's "Today." For the early morning, outdoor performance, the Grammy winner opted for a sleek, skintight catsuit and a teased hairstyle reminiscent of the era.
Billboard's oral history of the legendary song discussed the fashion choices, noting that the aesthetic was meant to evoke that of a '60s girl group, while the choreography emulated that of the iconic '60s choreographer, Bob Fosse. Beyoncé's choreographer, Frank Gatson Jr., told the outlet that getting the look and moves down was no small feat, revealing, "It took three months to put that [routine] together because, you know, even though 'Single Ladies' was inspired by the Bob Fosse clip, we still wanted our own originality."
This matching Destiny's Child moment took a page from the psychedelic '70s
Destiny's Child was on top of the music world in 2001. That year, the group took home two Grammy Awards for "Say My Name," Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group and Best R&B Song, and they released their third studio album, "Survivor." When the trio turned up at the 2001 American Music Awards, they decided to take things back to the '70s. The women rocked psychedelic pink and purple swirl-print outfits — in both two-piece and halter styles — designed by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, for the occasion.
That night at the awards ceremony, the ladies took home a trophy for Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo, or Group in these groovy getups. Knowles reminisced about her time dressing the group with Essence in 2020, sharing, "The whole thing with Destiny's Child is that we always drew inspiration from the old Motown girl groups. When you think of a group like the Supremes, you not only wanted to hear them sing but you wanted to see what they were going to wear because they were different, so we wanted to create that on our little budget."
Beyoncé mixed decadent fabrics and gave serious medieval vibes
Beyoncé attended the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards in a look that may have been one of her worst red carpet getups ever. The star opted for a Jean-Claude Jitrois leather catsuit topped with a fur-accented, belted leather jacket. Fur and leather clothing have been around for thousands of years, but in contemporary times, fur became popular in the Roaring '20s, a period marked by pretty decadent fashion. In 1928, Schott sold some of the first commercially made leather jackets for bikers. In this way, Beyoncé's strange textile combination transported us back decades — maybe even way back to medieval times? Unfortunately, no matter what era it attempted to emulate, the look was disastrous.
Despite the disappointing, off-trend fashion moment, the superstar singer took home multiple trophies at the award show that night. Beyoncé won Best Song for "Crazy in Love" with her future-husband Jay-Z, and Best R&B artist. She also graced the stage with Sean Paul, as the duo performed their hit song, "Baby Boy," at the event.
Destiny's Child went full Wild West at the 2001 MTV VMAs
Take a good look at this bright orange and turquoise matching fits on Destiny's Child at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. It was quite possibly the first, and likely the very last, time this wild combination was attempted on the red carpet. It's been referred to as one of the most talked-about looks in MTV VMA red carpet history — and that is saying something, considering the show is known for pushing fashion boundaries.
While it was hard to pinpoint exactly where the inspiration for these ensembles could have possibly come from, it's pretty likely that Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, took a page out of the '40s — back when Hollywood was obsessed with westerns. The heavy use of fringe and turquoise accessories is emblematic of traditional Native American clothing and jewelry. Knowles reminisced about dressing the girl group while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2025, sharing, "I got a lot of flak for designing because I wasn't formally trained. So, people used to put my designs down, and then I'd see them on the runway ... I took a lot of abuse for that time, but my girls never wavered."
This fur-trimmed corset on Beyoncé wasn't trending in any decade
Yikes! Once again, we are left questioning if Beyoncé was trying to bring back medieval style at an A-list event. This time, it was her bizarre outfit at the VH1 Big in '03 Awards, where she opted to rock a fur-trimmed pink corset with a satin, champagne-hued maxi skirt. The corset became a statement outerwear piece in the late '70s into the '80s, which was an experimental time for fashion. Fur was also popular back then, which makes this look feel dated for all the wrong reasons — even by wild '00s fashion standards.
In 2024, Beyoncé opened up to CR Fashion Book about how she dresses in real life. It may come as a surprise, but the superstar said that her style is the total opposite of these red carpet getups. "My go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants. I go through seasons where I literally don't have a second to think about what I'm wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed," Beyoncé shockingly revealed in the interview.
Beyonce evoked flapper glam at the 2016 MTV VMAs
Beyoncé transported us back to the 1920s with this ethereal 2016 MTV Video Music Awards confection. The Francesco Scognamiglio design seemed to hail from another world, or at least another decade, with its elegant, structured feather neckline that gave the illusion of wings, intricate beading, and semi-sheer fabric from the waist down. While it was certainly eye-catching, it didn't feel of-the-moment. Instead, this elaborate feather-forward gown, plucked from the designer's first couture collection, married flapper-era embellishments with a unique silhouette.
The vocalist performed at the award show that night, singing a medley of hits from her album "Lemonade." She also took home a total of eight Moonman trophies that night, including Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for "Formation," and Best Female Video for "Hold Up." The impressive showing actually made history — Beyoncé became the most awarded artist of all time at the MTV VMAs.
Beyoncé's 2016 Met Gala look launched a thousand memes thanks to an untrendy fabric
Latex is always a risky wardrobe choice. The not-quite-fabric material didn't really make waves in the mainstream fashion world until the '70s, so when Beyoncé rocked it on fashion's biggest night, she turned every head. The singer attended the 2016 Met Gala in this pale orange gown by Givenchy, crafted in beaded latex. The avant-garde frock inspired thousands of memes, most of which weren't flattering, largely due to the strange material choice. Fashion critic Tim Gunn may have put it best when he spoke on E!'s "Fashion Police," noting, "It has S&M written all over it."
That year's Met Gala theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and Vogue noted that the dress's "starburst of beadwork resembled a constellation," but the strange Givenchy look didn't seem to tie into the Gala's concept that year. The magazine did, however, surmise that it may have been a nod to her most recent album at the time, "Lemonade," writing, "It was yet another and incredible progression for the red carpet chameleon — and perhaps reflective of the scene-stealing, surreal, and deeply referential fashion of her just-released 'Lemonade.'"