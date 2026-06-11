Iain Armitage's Height Transformation Has Caught Fans' Attention

In April 2024, as the final season of "Young Sheldon" aired, Iain Armitage posted to Instagram. The picture was a behind-the-scenes throwback shot of his 8-year-old self filming the series' first episode. "I don't think this kid could have anticipated what it would feel like to film our final scene all these years later," the actor wrote in the touching caption alongside a snap of young Armitage holding a briefcase at school.

The following year, fans could see just how much Armitage had grown since the series' early days. Not long after turning 17 years old, the "Young Sheldon" alum uploaded two selfies to Instagram in which he wore glasses and struck Blue Steel-type poses that gave him a mature air. Followers popped up in the replies to comment on how much Armitage had changed. "You're growing up too fast [Kleenex emoji] just the other day you went to school in a bow tie," one wrote. "Gosh, I almost didn't recognize him. He's quite handsome," another user commented about the glow-up.

Armitage's transformation continued after "Young Sheldon" ended, as he returned to CBS for a guest appearance on "Ghosts" in April 2026. Afterward, Armitage spoke about how he looked forward to trying other roles different from Sheldon Cooper. "Because I started doing this when I was so young, I have a lot of people that will come to me and tell me, 'You look so different,'" he told Us Weekly. Armitage did mention that while he was happy to move on as he aged out of the role, he still embraced fans knowing him as Young Sheldon.