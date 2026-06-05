Hulu's Lost Buffy Reboot Feels Even More Heartbreaking After Anthony Head's Passing

Fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" are mourning more than the loss of the show's reboot. On June 5, news broke that actor Anthony Head, best-known for portraying Giles in the original series, died at 72 years old. His daughters released a statement with some details about his death. "He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," they wrote, per BBC. They added that Head would be missed by fans and that the actor, who also appeared in "Ted Lasso," was grateful for his career. Head's death comes only a couple of months after Sarah Michelle Gellar broke the news on Instagram that Hulu decided to pull the plug on the reboot.

Part of what made Head's death so heartbreaking for fans was that he never got a chance to reprise his role as Giles. As far back as July 2018, there were reports of "Buffy" returning for a reboot. While that project was in development, Head was asked if he would be open to Sunnydale. "Yes. I wouldn't know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit," he told the New York Post in February 2020. He also tossed out a couple of ideas on how Giles could be incorporated into the new series. "Maybe I'm the head of the Watcher's council now," Head said. Losing the actor who played Giles may have hit some fans particularly hard, as Head explained his connection to the fanbase. "People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up," he explained to the Post. "They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives," he added.

In addition to Head's death, the real-life struggles of the original "Buffy" cast have started to add up.