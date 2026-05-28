Health, Loss, & Stardom: The Real-Life Struggles Of The Buffy Cast

When taking an inside look at the life and career of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Sarah Michelle Gellar, her childhood was colored by her parents' divorce when she was 7 years old. After that, she was raised solely by her mother. In an interview with Dennis Hensley, Gellar declared, "Everything I am is because of my mom," explaining that her father was "non-existent" throughout her childhood. When asked for more details about the reasons behind their life-long estrangement, she offered a quote from Keanu Reeves' character in the film "Parenthood" — "You need a license to go fishing, you need a license to drive, but any butt-reaming a**hole can be a father."

She did share more in a 2000 interview with TV Guide, however. "He is not a person who exists in my life," she said, as reported by ABC News. "I don't have a father. I would never give him the credit to acknowledge him as my father." In October 2001, the outlet reported that her father, Arthur Gellar, had been found dead in his NYC apartment, at the age of 60. According to her publicist, she chose not to offer any comment.

More than a decade later, Gellar was starring in "The Crazy Ones," a comedy in which her character was working with her formerly estranged father, played by Robin Williams. When asked about parallels in that fictional relationship and her actual relationship with her father, she told Your Tango, "Father daughter relationships, until recently, were something I had to read about or ask people about because I didn't have a relationship with my father."