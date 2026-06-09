The Stunning Transformation Of '60s Icon Raquel Welch's Only Daughter

Tahnee Welch was born in San Diego in 1961 when her mother was making a living as a TV weather presenter. But as Raquel Welch's Hollywood career took off thanks to science-fiction classics like "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," the youngster started to miss out on quality time.

Raquel herself has admitted that she wasn't always there for Tahnee and Damon. "When I'm running around the world and being Miss Sex Symbol and having this big career in film and everything and I'm running from place to place, I couldn't always be with my children when I wanted to be," she told Oprah.com in 2010. "Eventually, I could see that this was taking its toll on my kids, and it used to just break my heart."

In fact, Raquel was left so consumed by all things Tinseltown that she even unwittingly signed her kids' birthday cards with her first name rather than the usual 'Mom.' "I felt loving toward them and I would tuck them in and I would soothe them, but it wasn't the same as being there for them as a mother 24/7," she added.