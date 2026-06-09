The Stunning Transformation Of '60s Icon Raquel Welch's Only Daughter
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Hollywood sex symbols don't come much more iconic than Raquel Welch. The Chicagoan only spoke three lines in classic fantasy "One Million Years B.C.," but the image of her sporting "mankind's first bikini" immediately turned her into the ultimate pin-up. And she continued to wow audiences, not only with her striking appearance but with the strength of her character work, in the likes of "Kansas City Bomber," "Mother, Jugs and Speed," and, most notably, "The Three Musketeers," for which she was rewarded with a Golden Globe.
Of course, there was more to Raquel than her exploits on screen. Before finding fame, she also raised two children single-handedly after divorcing her first husband, James Welch. And while her firstborn, Damon Welch, opted for a career away from the limelight, her daughter Tahnee Welch actively embraced it. From playing aliens and posing for Playboy to red carpet appearances and relationships with fellow nepo babies, here's a look at the latter's remarkable transformation.
Welch didn't see much of her mother growing up
Tahnee Welch was born in San Diego in 1961 when her mother was making a living as a TV weather presenter. But as Raquel Welch's Hollywood career took off thanks to science-fiction classics like "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," the youngster started to miss out on quality time.
Raquel herself has admitted that she wasn't always there for Tahnee and Damon. "When I'm running around the world and being Miss Sex Symbol and having this big career in film and everything and I'm running from place to place, I couldn't always be with my children when I wanted to be," she told Oprah.com in 2010. "Eventually, I could see that this was taking its toll on my kids, and it used to just break my heart."
In fact, Raquel was left so consumed by all things Tinseltown that she even unwittingly signed her kids' birthday cards with her first name rather than the usual 'Mom.' "I felt loving toward them and I would tuck them in and I would soothe them, but it wasn't the same as being there for them as a mother 24/7," she added.
She initially found it difficult to cope with a famous mom
Raquel Welch may have felt her fair share of mom guilt for spending so much time away from the family home while she was busy forging a career as one of Hollywood's biggest ever sex symbols. But her daughter certainly doesn't hold a grudge.
Speaking to Deseret News in 1988, Tahnee Welch said that although she found her mother's celebrity status tough to deal with, she also now acknowledges what a strong and independent woman she was raised by. "She's a hard worker. She's always taken care of herself. My mother has never, never, never been supported by anyone."
And it was Raquel's grit, determination, and strong work ethic that inspired Tahnee — who by this point had appeared in "Cocoon," "Sleeping Beauty," and "Lethal Obsession" — to pursue a career in the entertainment industry herself. "I have this pride," she added before going on to dismiss any talk that she'd benefited from nepotism, like many other famous children who deservingly earned their fame.
She made her acting debut in an Italian rom-com
Tahnee Welch first appeared on the big screen when she was approximately ten years old with an uncredited role in her mother Raquel Welch's 1971 drama "Sin." But she made her proper acting debut 13 years later in an Italian romantic comedy. And on this occasion, she was the leading lady.
Tahnee shared top billing with Claudio Amendola in "Amarsi un 'po," playing Cristiana Cellini, a princess who goes against all royal protocol by forging a relationship with a commoner. A reverse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if you like. And the film, directed by Carlo Vanzina, subsequently became a firm favorite with homegrown audiences.
Tahnee had first started to follow in her mother's footsteps several years earlier when she cut her high school education short and, following several dead-end jobs, relocated to the Big Apple to study acting. And it wasn't long before everyone outside the boot-shaped nation got to witness her talents, too.
Welch got her big break playing an alien
Tahnee Welch first became known to international audiences when she landed the part of Kitty, one of 20 benevolent extraterrestrials disguising themselves as humans, in Ron Howard's sci-fi comedy "Cocoon." And the character, who ends up falling in love with Steve Guttenberg's very human charter boat captain Jack, had nothing but positive things to say about the man who made it.
"He was very friendly to work with, and he was very respectful of you as you were of him," Welch told The Oklahoman about former "Happy Days" star Howard. "He wasn't tyrannical at all. Not that anyone would imagine he could be." The film was a major box office success, pulling in more than $85 million at the box office and spawning a sequel three years later, which saw the nepo baby reprise her alien role.
But it was the older characters, particularly Wilford Brimley's retirement home resident, Ben, who stole the show, as The New York Times highlighted in its review. "The cast functions as a graceful ensemble, with a warmheartedness that seems genuine without getting out of hand. The young ingenues, Mr. Guttenberg and Tahnee Welch (who looks and sounds much like her mother, Raquel), can't compete with this and aren't really meant to.
Welch landed a starring role in Sleeping Beauty
Having played second fiddle to a group of elder actors in "Cocoon," Tahnee Welch finally got the chance to take center stage in an American production — well, an American-Israeli production — when she was cast as one of the ultimate fairy tale princesses in a contemporary reworking of "Sleeping Beauty."
Part of the Cannon Movie Tales franchise which also included "The Frog Prince," "The Emperor's New Clothes," and "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" also starred Morgan Fairchild as the Queen, Nicholas Clay as Prince Charming, and The Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin as the White Fairy. But it was undoubtedly Welch who stole the show as Princess Rosebud in the Israeli-shot picture.
Welch went on to star opposite Peter Maffay in crime thriller "Lethal Obsession," guest-starred in four episodes of daytime soap opera "Falcon Crest," and venture into the horror genre with the early Hugh Grant film "Night Train to Venice." She also returned to Italy to appear in several projects including romantic miniseries "Disperatamente Giulia" and action thriller "L'angelo con la pistola."
She posed for Playboy
It wasn't just the movie business that Tahnee Welch followed in her mother's footsteps into. In 1995, she decided to pose for Playboy 25 years after Raquel Welch had first done the same. And the publication seemed just as thrilled to have her grace its pages.
In the accompanying text, the writer seems entirely smitten with Tahnee, particularly for how she's matured since her acting career first took off in the 1980s: "You can see it as she walks through Barolo, an airy restaurant in Soho, speaking better Italian than the waiters and gently chiding the maîtresse d' that she'd like to sit someplace cool, inside, not in the garden. All the while she never loses her smile."
Of course, the magazine was equally gushing when Raquel appeared in its January 1970 issue, writing, "As we head into the Seventies, a new cinema siren in the old tradition has emerged — brown-eyed, chestnut-haired, spectacularly structured Raquel Welch." This wasn't the last time that the "How to be a Latin Lover" actor would feature in the publication. She was also profiled in 1979 alongside a pictorial which "showcased Raquel's best side — which was any way you happened to look at her."
Welch dated actor Jared Harris
As with most things, little is known about Tahnee Welch's romantic life. But we do know that she was once in a long-term relationship with another celebrity offspring who had to grow up in the limelight long before they carved out their own career paths.
In 1991, Tahnee started dating Jared Harris, the son of legendary Hollywood thespian Richard Harris who'd later achieve critical acclaim for his performances in the likes of "Mad Men," "The Terror," and "The Crown." The pair spent five years together before splitting around the same time they appeared together in "I Shot Andy Warhol," with Jared going on to marry another actor, Emilia Fox, and then TV presenter Allegra Riggio.
Tahnee also reportedly got involved with comedian Luca Palanca during the 1990s after meeting at his family's eatery, Joe & Joe's Pizzeria. But unlike her mom, she's never made it down the aisle. Indeed, Raquel Welch got married no fewer than four times, to James Welch, Patrick Curtis, André Weinfeld, and finally Richie Palmer, mirroring a fickle nature similar to several other celebrity couples you may have forgotten about.
She helped to kickstart a model agency
As well as posing for Playboy in the mid-1990s, Tahnee Welch also graced the pages of Vogue, Marie Claire, and GQ during her commercial heyday. And she was instrumental in the formation of a modeling agency, too, as a groundbreaking runway regular revealed following the death of Raquel Welch in 2023.
Bethann Hardison, who in the 1970s became one of the first women of color to forge a career in the modeling world, took to Instagram to share her memories of the Welches and how she helped Tahnee secure a place on Click Models' books. "Of course she was desired, it was the daughter of Raquel Welch and she was pretty to boot," she wrote in a lengthy statement. The fashion pioneer then went on to reveal how the "Cocoon" star followed her when she decided to form her own firm.
"It was interesting to me how supportive they both were when I had nothing but the opportunity to go my own way," added Hardison, who undoubtedly paved the way for the likes of Tyra Banks and supermodel Naomi Campbell. "Tahnee believed in me as did Raquel ... stuck in a situation where I had to prove myself, at the time with no financial support, just their belief that I could do it carried me through."
She starred in a film about the shooting of her mother's late friend
Following roles in forgotten flicks "Improper Conduct" and "Search and Destroy," Tahnee Welch got the chance to hit the Cannes Film Festival in 1996 thanks to her performance in "I Shot Andy Warhol." The actor played Viva, a pivotal member of the artist's Factory scene, in the biopic which, as its title suggests, centers on the incident in which feminist Valerie Solanas tried to take his life.
Warhol survived the 1968 assassination attempt but sadly died 19 years later from cardiac arrest at the age of 58. And Tahnee's mother was one of the many friends left reeling by the loss. Indeed, Raquel Welch was a member of the pop art maestro's social circle and posed on the cover of his magazine Interview in 1975.
Speaking to the same publication in 1993, Raquel recalled how she first learned of Warhol's death while vacationing in Mustique. "I was in the swimming pool, and the sun was shining. It was just the kind of situation Andy would have loved ... when I heard that news, a chill came over me and I said, 'My god, it's the end of an era. New York is just not going to be the same.'"
Welch often hit the red carpet with her mom
Raquel Welch's two children were never afraid to be seen with her in public. Her son Damon Welch was by her side when she graced the 1987 Emmy Awards and the "Crocodile Dundee" premiere, as well as when she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the mid-1990s.
And daughter Tahnee Welch was more than happy to accompany her to such glitzy events, too. In 1983, the pair attended a bash celebrating the premiere of Al Pacino's gangster classic "Scarface," and Tahnee later showed her support when Raquel stepped into Julie Andrews' shoes in the leading role of the Broadway production "Victor/Victoria."
But her mother wasn't the only family member that Tahnee hit the red carpet with. In 1996, she was pictured at the premiere of "I Shot Andy Warhol," in which she played the titular icon's protégé Viva, at California's Cinerama Dome Theater. And her date for the night was her older brother Damon.
Welch made a brief return to the screen in a campy B-movie
Having racked up nearly two dozen TV and film credits throughout the '80s and '90s, Tahnee Welch suddenly went very quiet at the turn of the century. Her performance as Felice Gillian in the 1999 boxing drama "Body and Soul" would be her last for a good 17 years!
The ever-secretive Welch has never publicly explained why she took such a lengthy hiatus, or why she chose an unashamedly trashy B-movie to make her screen comeback. Yes, in 2017, the nepo baby briefly popped up in "2 Lava 2 Lantula," a "Sharknado"-esque actioner in which Los Angeles is swamped by a horde of super-sized, lava-breathing spiders.
Perhaps the man who played the franchise's hero Colton West had something to do with it. After all, Welch had shared romantic scenes with Steve Guttenberg in both the original "Cocoon" and its sequel "The Return." And the role wasn't exactly much of a stretch, either. Like another "Cocoon" star who made a cameo in the low-budget disaster, Tyrone Power Jr., she was only required to play herself.
She made her mom proud
In 2010, Raquel Welch looked back at her glittering career and eventful personal life in a memoir titled "Beyond the Cleavage." And the Hollywood icon spent much of the book reflecting on her role as a mother. Although she admitted regret at not always being there for her two children, she remained delighted at how both had turned out.
"Fortunately, my children and I have a good relationship, and they're still my great joy," Raquel wrote (via Oprah.com), going on to note how her son Damon Welch had pursued the field of computer consultant engineering and that her daughter Tahnee Welch had showcased her acting talents in films such as "Cocoon." "They are a source of pride and hope to me because of the kind of people they've turned out to be. They have always grounded me and given me purpose, as well as the moral courage to follow my better convictions."
However, there was one aspect of Damon and Tahnee's lives that had left her wanting. "Now if they'll just give me grandchildren, I'll be complete. That's an ambition of mine only they can fulfill." Sadly for the silver screen star, she passed away in 2023 without ever becoming a grandmother.