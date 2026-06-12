Kelly Reilly Set Wig Rumors Ablaze With These Questionable Beth Dutton Looks

Kelly Reilly has been dazzling "Yellowstone" fans with her portrayal of Beth Dutton, the no-nonsense daughter of John and Evelyn Dutton, since 2018. However, her character's hair has become a consistent source of frustration. Over the years, many viewers have questioned whether Reilly's signature blond locks were a wig. Under a 2022 Reddit thread where fans discussed how "disheveled and cheap" Beth's hair looked, some fans placed the blame on a hairpiece. "I felt like her hair looked like a wig in some of the scenes these two episodes," wrote one fan. "I just started watching the show and I kept wondering why she has such a bad wig? It doesn't look like a low budget show so it doesn't make much sense," commented a second.

To gain a better understanding of what's going on with Beth's hair, Nicki Swift reached out to Amber Renee, makeup Artist, hair, & wig expert, who analyzed two photos of Reilly in character and shared her professional take on Beth's confusing mane. To start, Renee revealed that she understands the internet's fascination with the beloved character's hair. "There's something undeniably striking about Beth's hair," she said. "It's voluminous, ruggedly tousled, and styled with a sort of unpolished glamour that suits the wild Montana setting perfectly." However, there are some markers that suggest that her hair could be a wig. "There's a certain stiffness and thickness at the crown, and the strands seem to clump together just a little more than you might expect from natural hair — particularly in a relaxed, casual setting," she continued.

This isn't all Renee had to share about Reilly's onscreen coif.