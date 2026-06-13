How Meryl Streep & Her Estranged Husband Mastered The Art Of The Invisible Breakup

In a world filled with explosive breakups and scandalous divorces, Meryl Streep and her estranged husband, Don Gummer, showed us exactly how it should be done. The two have mastered the art of the invisible breakup: in 2023, Page Six confirmed they quietly went their separate ways after basically a lifetime and four children together. According to a spokesperson for the star, she and Gummer had actually been living separately since 2017, unbeknownst to their fans and perhaps even some of their friends in the industry. Since then, rumors have surfaced of Streep being romantically involved with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star, Martin Short. "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin," a source informed Page Six. "He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him."

Rumors of their budding romance came shortly after Streep announced the end of her decades-long marriage to Gummer. In 2026, more than a year after this surprising development, sources revealed how Gummer felt about his ex-wife's rumored new relationship. A source told the Daily Mail that the sculptor has no hard feelings given that "so much time has passed since they stopped being a couple." Of course, it would've been a different story if Streep and Short got together shortly after their split. But obviously, "Enough time has passed now that he's genuinely at peace with it [...] and has come to terms with the end of his marriage." Furthermore, it also sounds like the former couple are on much better terms these days, which is heartening. According to the insider, "[They've] reached a place of mutual respect, which definitely didn't happen overnight." All in all, it seems to be an entirely cordial situation.