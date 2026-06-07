Two Princesses, Two Worlds: Lilibet's Birthday Pic Captures Her Contrasting Life To Charlotte

After stepping away from the royal spotlight, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continue to live vastly different lives than Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his family. While Harry and William both have children around the same age, with the brothers' strained relationship, the kids are having different experiences growing up. This was especially evident on June 4, 2026, when Harry and Meghan celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday.

The couple is notoriously private, one of the rare things they still have in common with the other royals, but they shared a couple of photos of their daughter for the special occasion. In the first snap, Harry held Lilibet in his arms, her face hidden from the camera, with Meghan leaning over his shoulder to see her. The parents looked lovingly into Lilibet's eyes in a super sweet moment. The second photo showed Lilibet touching a beautiful flower in a garden. She looked relaxed in a cute sundress and no shoes. Her red hair hung loosely down her back. Meghan captioned the birthday tribute, "Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili."

The adorable photos and touching message were a more personable look than you'd expect from a royal — much more like something you'd see an old friend from college post about their little one. Compared to Lilibet's upbringing, her cousin Princess Charlotte's life seems to be the quintessential royal experience. It wasn't that long ago that Charlotte celebrated her 11th birthday on May 2. Instead of the slightly more candid shot of Lilibet, Charlotte's birthday photo on Instagram looked like a professional photoshoot, with the 11-year-old wearing a preppy outfit as she posed in some flowers. It was released on her parents' official account with a simple and somewhat impersonal caption.