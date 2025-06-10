Archie & Lilibet's Rare Public Outing Confirms What We Suspected About Meghan Markle
For a couple who fled the palace for a quiet private life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being anything but quiet. Moreover, despite insisting that they want to make peace with Harry's estranged family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem determined to keep the feud dragging on for as long as possible. While Harry makes unwanted comments about dad King Charles III and older brother William, Prince of Wales, his wife indulges in a bit of one-upmanship with sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.
Meghan's apparent attempt to copy Kate's anniversary outfit of skinny jeans and boots was one such suspected attention grab. Another prominent example: The duchess released two new products from her home goods line just as the palace announced that the princess would be making her first major public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. Nor can we forget how Meghan twisted the knife in the Kate feud during her TIME 100 interview by mentioning her son, Prince Archie, was about to lose his first tooth (Kate had just posted a birthday portrait of youngest son Prince Louis with his own gap-toothed grin).
On June 6, 2025, the former "Suits" star struck again when she shared a video on Instagram depicting highlights of her family's recent visit to Disneyland. The deluxe outing, in honor of Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday, included rides, a meet-and-greet with Elsa from "Frozen," a snack of corn dogs and pickles (healthy eating was set aside for the day), and a spectacular cake themed around "The Little Mermaid." But it was also, once again, a little too conveniently timed since the post went up just a week before the royal family was set to celebrate the annual Trooping the Colour parade, threatening to overshadow the event.
Will Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle ever be BFFs?
Despite rumors that the rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might be taking a turn for the better, there's no real discernible sign of things thawing between them. Their differences in nationality, personality, and background have always been a barrier to start with, and Meghan's difficulty in adjusting to royal life only made things considerably worse. Prince William reportedly felt that his brother was rushing to get married before his fiancée was truly ready to assume her new responsibilities. Other insiders have claimed that the former "Suits" star resented taking second place to the Waleses, and that her diva attitude alienated palace staff. With her health and her future as queen to consider, the Princess of Wales no doubt has little patience for Meghan's antics, particularly if she suspects that the Duchess of Sussex is trying to steal the spotlight.
The timing of Meghan's Instagram post may well have been coincidental. It was Lilibet's birthday, after all, and a proud mom has a right to give a shout-out to her child on their special day. On the other hand, it might have been a little dig at William and Kate, reminding them that they don't have the freedom to roam The Happiest Place on Earth without careful planning and security. Plus, the video showed the most glimpses of Archie and Lilibet ever, which seemed calculated to draw interest. Unlike Princes George and Louis and their sister Princess Charlotte, who always have paparazzi trained on them, the Sussexes' kids have been hidden from view for most of their lives. Now the question remains: Will the Duchess of Sussex release another photo, video, or product on June 14, the very day her in-laws will be greeting adoring crowds at the parade?