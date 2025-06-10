Archie & Lilibet's Rare Public Outing Confirms What We Suspected About Meghan Markle

For a couple who fled the palace for a quiet private life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being anything but quiet. Moreover, despite insisting that they want to make peace with Harry's estranged family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem determined to keep the feud dragging on for as long as possible. While Harry makes unwanted comments about dad King Charles III and older brother William, Prince of Wales, his wife indulges in a bit of one-upmanship with sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Advertisement

Meghan's apparent attempt to copy Kate's anniversary outfit of skinny jeans and boots was one such suspected attention grab. Another prominent example: The duchess released two new products from her home goods line just as the palace announced that the princess would be making her first major public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. Nor can we forget how Meghan twisted the knife in the Kate feud during her TIME 100 interview by mentioning her son, Prince Archie, was about to lose his first tooth (Kate had just posted a birthday portrait of youngest son Prince Louis with his own gap-toothed grin).

On June 6, 2025, the former "Suits" star struck again when she shared a video on Instagram depicting highlights of her family's recent visit to Disneyland. The deluxe outing, in honor of Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday, included rides, a meet-and-greet with Elsa from "Frozen," a snack of corn dogs and pickles (healthy eating was set aside for the day), and a spectacular cake themed around "The Little Mermaid." But it was also, once again, a little too conveniently timed since the post went up just a week before the royal family was set to celebrate the annual Trooping the Colour parade, threatening to overshadow the event.

Advertisement