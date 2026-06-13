Johnny Carson Reportedly Banned This Celebrity From His Talk Show In The '90s

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On "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," famous TV host Johnny Carson spoke to a slew of celebrity guests over the years. If you wanted to boost your fame or get people talking, you wanted to be booked for a spot on the show. Some of the most memorable guests over the years included Robin Williams, a seven-year-old Drew Barrymore during "E.T." promotions, Don Rickles, and Steve Martin, to name just a few. But there were also many well-known Hollywood figures active during the years of Carson's show who never managed to get that prestigious invite. In fact, there's one celebrity who was reportedly banned because of one simple rule Carson had, and that was Pee-Wee Herman, portrayed by Paul Reubens.

A 2025 book all about Carson and his late-night talk show revealed that a little-known rule prevented Reubens from getting booked for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson." The sole reason was that Reubens would have appeared in character as Herman. According to "Love Johnny Carson: One Obsessive Fan's Journey to Find the Genius Behind the Legend," written by Mark Malkoff, in-character guests were a no-go for Carson. Malkoff explained in the book all about the TV legend (via Fox News), "Carson wouldn't put on guests that were 'in character' if he thought the home audience might be confused if they were real or not. It was the same reason Carson refused to book Gilbert Gottfried or Bobcat Goldthwait."

But even this rule had a few exceptions. Carson allowed guests for whom "it was plainly obvious that it was a 'put on,'" like Father Guido Sarducci, played by Don Novello, for example. Because of this lone rule, Reubens, despite being a popular celebrity at the time as Herman, was never able to enjoy an on-screen conversation with Carson on his show.