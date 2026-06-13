What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Ashton Kutcher

As one of Hollywood's biggest names, actor Ashton Kutcher has shared onscreen kisses with many of his former television and film co-stars. Some of these former co-stars apparently have loose lips, because they have publicly shared what it was like to kiss the "Two and a Half Men" actor. Even his wife, Mila Kunis, shared what it was like to experience her first kiss ever with him as co-stars on "That '70s Show." While there are many rumors about Kutcher we couldn't ignore, what some Hollywood stars have revealed about kissing him has shed a rare and intimate light on his work history.

Kutcher's "No Strings Attached" co-star and Hollywood icon Natalie Portman was one of the actors who got candid about her experience with her rom-com partner. According to her, she was less than excited about having to kiss her onscreen romantic interest. "It's awkward! It's always awkward," she told Today in 2011. "It's just weird to kiss someone that you wouldn't choose to kiss in your personal life." She managed to power through it by finding the humor in the uncomfortable ordeal. "You get over it. You laugh through it and act like an immature kindergartner, which is what I did much of the time."

On the flip side, it seems that Kutcher had no qualms about being Portman's onscreen partner. While he knew their partnership may present a challenge, he was eager to work with the veteran actor on the film, where they play two characters who initially want to keep their relationship strictly physical. "When the script [for No Strings Attached] came along, she was already attached to it," Kutcher told TODAY. "I was like, 'Cool! Now I get to go toe-to-toe with Natalie Portman!' For me that was the challenge I wanted to take on."