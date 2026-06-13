What Hollywood Stars Have Said About Kissing Ashton Kutcher
As one of Hollywood's biggest names, actor Ashton Kutcher has shared onscreen kisses with many of his former television and film co-stars. Some of these former co-stars apparently have loose lips, because they have publicly shared what it was like to kiss the "Two and a Half Men" actor. Even his wife, Mila Kunis, shared what it was like to experience her first kiss ever with him as co-stars on "That '70s Show." While there are many rumors about Kutcher we couldn't ignore, what some Hollywood stars have revealed about kissing him has shed a rare and intimate light on his work history.
Kutcher's "No Strings Attached" co-star and Hollywood icon Natalie Portman was one of the actors who got candid about her experience with her rom-com partner. According to her, she was less than excited about having to kiss her onscreen romantic interest. "It's awkward! It's always awkward," she told Today in 2011. "It's just weird to kiss someone that you wouldn't choose to kiss in your personal life." She managed to power through it by finding the humor in the uncomfortable ordeal. "You get over it. You laugh through it and act like an immature kindergartner, which is what I did much of the time."
On the flip side, it seems that Kutcher had no qualms about being Portman's onscreen partner. While he knew their partnership may present a challenge, he was eager to work with the veteran actor on the film, where they play two characters who initially want to keep their relationship strictly physical. "When the script [for No Strings Attached] came along, she was already attached to it," Kutcher told TODAY. "I was like, 'Cool! Now I get to go toe-to-toe with Natalie Portman!' For me that was the challenge I wanted to take on."
Ashton Kutcher was 'smitten' with co-star Kristy Swanson
Actor Kristy Swanson, who is most famous for playing Buffy Summers in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie, acted alongside Ashton Kutcher in his hit comedy "Dude, Where's My Car?" Their characters share an onscreen kiss in the film, which Kutcher was apparently excited and nervous about. "Working with Ashton Kutcher was really great," Swanson recalled in a 2016 interview for "Oprah: Where Are They Now?" "He was very smitten and very funny. He was kind of geeking out a little bit because he was telling me that — we had to do this scene where we had to kiss each other, right? He goes, 'I just can't believe this." And I'm like, 'What do you mean? You can't believe what?" And he goes, 'You don't understand. In high school, 'The Chase' was like–you were like my high school crush, and now I'm kissing you.' It was really very sweet and adorable."
Even though she married him in real life, one of the awkward Kutcher and Mila Kunis moments we can't ignore was when they recounted their first onscreen kiss on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" in 2002. "What's funny is she was 14 when we started the show," Kutcher said. "I was, like, 19. And they're like, 'Okay, you guys are going to be making out in this scene.'" To add to the awkwardness on top of Kutcher and Kunis' glaringly obvious age gap, their "That '70s Show" co-star Danny Masterson dared Kutcher to French-kiss her. "I'd never kissed a guy," Kunis said. "Ashton's attractive, and I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it. He was like, 'Oh, don't worry.' ... Then Danny goes, 'Dude, I'll give you $10 if you French kiss her.'"